Pet Sematary: Bloodlines cast list explored

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the widely anticipated prequel to Pet Sematary, will drop on Paramount+ on Friday, October 6, 2023. The movie is set half a century prior to the events portrayed in the first film and focuses on the life of a young Jud Crandall, who discovers a local cemetery where the dead can come back to life. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the film:

''In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow.''

The description further reads,

''Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path. Based on the untold chapter from Pet Sematary, Stephen King's chilling novel, PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES is a terrifying prequel and the untold story of why sometimes dead is better....''

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines features Jackson White in the lead role, alongside many other key supporting characters. The film is helmed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, who's co-written the script with Stephen King and Jeff Buhler.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines cast list - Who stars in Paramount+'s new horror movie?

1) Jackson White as Jud Crandall

Jackson White stars as protagonist Jud Crandall in Paramount+'s Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Jud is a young man who's looking to move from his town. But his plans change when he discovers a mysterious cemetery where the dead can live again. He then learns about his family legacy, following which his life takes a dark turn.

It'll be fascinating to watch how White's character is explored in the movie. As seen in the movie's trailer, Jackson White perfectly embodies his character's core traits with astonishing ease. White has previously been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows, such as Tell Me Lies, The Space Between, and Mrs. Fletcher, to name a few.

2) Pam Grier as Majorie

Pam Grier essays the character of Majorie in the new horror film. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the story.

Grier looks in phenomenal form in the trailer, promising to deliver a powerful performance in the movie. She's previously starred in Jackie Brown, Bless This Mess, and Linc's, among many more.

3) Jack Mulhern as Timmy

Jack Mulhern plays the character of Timmy in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Not much else is known about his character as of now, but he will play a pivotal role in the film. Mulhern is best known for his performances in several popular and acclaimed films and shows over the years such as Locke & Key, The Society, Unconformity, Mare of Easttown, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also includes many other talented actors as part of its supporting cast such as:

Forrest Goodluck as Manny

David Duchovny as Bill

Henry Thomas as Dan

You can watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Paramount+ on Friday, October 6, 2023.