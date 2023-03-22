Peter Gabriel has extended his 2023 North American tour, with the new concerts scheduled to take place from October 14 to October 21, 2023, in California and Texas.

Peter Gabriel revealed the new tour dates, for which the support bands have not yet been confirmed, via an Instagram post.

Presale begins on March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time. Citibank Cardholder presale starts on March 22, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available from March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time and are priced at $287 plus processing fees. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com

Peter Gabriel is building momentum for his new tour

The singer is on tour to support his upcoming album, I/o, which will be released based on the lunar phases of the year, with the last date set to be on December 26, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Peter Gabriel tour is listed below:

May 18, 2023 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

May 20, 2023 – Verona, Italy at Verona Arena

May 21, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Arena

May 23, 2023 – Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena

May 24, 2023 – Lille, France at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Waldbuehne

May 28, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Koenigsplatz

May 30, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

May 31, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena

June 2, 2023 – Bergen, Norway at Koengen

June 5, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 6, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

June 8, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

June 10, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

June 12, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

June 13, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle

June 15, 2023 – Bordeaux, France at Arkea Arena

June 17, 2023 – Birmingham, United Kingdom at Utilita Arena

June 19, 2023 – London, United Kingdom at The O2

June 20, 2023 – Nottingham, United Kingdom at Motorpoint Arena

June 22, 2023 – Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro

June 23, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom at AO Arena

June 25, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

September 8, 2023 – Quebec City, Quebec at Videotron Centre

September 9, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

September 11, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 13, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

September 14, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 18, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 23, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

September 25, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

September 27, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 29, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

September 30, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 2, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

October 3, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

October 7, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

October 8, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 11, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

October 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

October 14, 2023 – Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena

October 16, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

October 18, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

October 19, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

October 21, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

More about Peter Gabriel and his music career

Peter Gabriel began his career with the rock band Garden Wall, which he formed while studying at the Charterhouse alongside Tony Banks and Chris Stewart. He later worked with two more bands, The Spoken Word and Millords.

After the disbandment of Garden Wall, Peter Gabriel formed Genesis, with whom he found critical acclaim, particularly with the fifth studio album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as being a chart-topper on the French album chart.

Peter Gabriel rose to prominence in his solo career with his fifth studio album, So, which was released on 19 May 1986. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

