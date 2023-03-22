Peter Gabriel has extended his 2023 North American tour, with the new concerts scheduled to take place from October 14 to October 21, 2023, in California and Texas.
Peter Gabriel revealed the new tour dates, for which the support bands have not yet been confirmed, via an Instagram post.
Presale begins on March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time. Citibank Cardholder presale starts on March 22, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available from March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time and are priced at $287 plus processing fees. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Peter Gabriel is building momentum for his new tour
The singer is on tour to support his upcoming album, I/o, which will be released based on the lunar phases of the year, with the last date set to be on December 26, 2023.
The full list of dates and venues for the Peter Gabriel tour is listed below:
- May 18, 2023 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena
- May 20, 2023 – Verona, Italy at Verona Arena
- May 21, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Arena
- May 23, 2023 – Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena
- May 24, 2023 – Lille, France at Stade Pierre-Mauroy
- May 26, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Waldbuehne
- May 28, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Koenigsplatz
- May 30, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- May 31, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena
- June 2, 2023 – Bergen, Norway at Koengen
- June 5, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- June 6, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis
- June 8, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion
- June 10, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- June 12, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- June 13, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle
- June 15, 2023 – Bordeaux, France at Arkea Arena
- June 17, 2023 – Birmingham, United Kingdom at Utilita Arena
- June 19, 2023 – London, United Kingdom at The O2
- June 20, 2023 – Nottingham, United Kingdom at Motorpoint Arena
- June 22, 2023 – Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro
- June 23, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom at AO Arena
- June 25, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- September 8, 2023 – Quebec City, Quebec at Videotron Centre
- September 9, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre
- September 11, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- September 13, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- September 14, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- September 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- September 18, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- September 20, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- September 23, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- September 25, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- September 27, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- September 29, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- September 30, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 2, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- October 3, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- October 7, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- October 8, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- October 11, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- October 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum
- October 14, 2023 – Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena
- October 16, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- October 18, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- October 19, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- October 21, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
More about Peter Gabriel and his music career
Peter Gabriel began his career with the rock band Garden Wall, which he formed while studying at the Charterhouse alongside Tony Banks and Chris Stewart. He later worked with two more bands, The Spoken Word and Millords.
After the disbandment of Garden Wall, Peter Gabriel formed Genesis, with whom he found critical acclaim, particularly with the fifth studio album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as being a chart-topper on the French album chart.
Peter Gabriel rose to prominence in his solo career with his fifth studio album, So, which was released on 19 May 1986. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.