Peter Gabriel Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Peter Gabriel confirmed the North American dates for his i/o The Tour, which will kick off in May and continue till October. The artist has also shared his new track Playing for Time from his upcoming album, I/o. He previously released the tracks Panopticom and The Court, but no other information has been shared about the album yet.

Peter Gabriel will first go on his European tour, which will mark his first show in around seven years. Fans can purchase the tickets to the artist’s North American tour, which will go on sale on March 10 at 10.00 am local time on the Ticketmaster website. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale that will take place a day before on March 9. Fans will also get access to a special presale via Peter’s Fan Club mailing list on March 7.

Citi cardmembers will get access to presale tickets in the U.S. starting on March 8 at 10 am local time until March 9 at 6 pm local time via the Citi Entertainment program. American Express Card holders will have access to presale tickets in Canada starting on March 8 at 10 am local time till March 9 at 6 pm local time.

The North American tour will first go on a previously announced trek to the UK and Europe. Fans can access Tickets for those tour dates via Viagogo. Meanwhile, i/o will be Peter Gabriel’s first album consisting of original material in around 23 years.

Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché to perform during Peter Gabriel Tour 2023

Peter Gabriel will be performing to promote his forthcoming album i/o. The artist will be going on a trek to various venues in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles in September and October. He also shared that fans can expect tour date announcements for shows in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Houston soon.

Here are the dates and venues for the Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour.

May 18, Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

May 20, Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

May 21, Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

May 23, Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 24, Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26, Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

May 28, Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

May 30, Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

May 31, Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

June 2, Bergen, Norway - Koengen

June 5, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 6, Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

June 8, Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

June 10, Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

June 12, Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

June 13, Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

June 15, Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

June 17, Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

June 19, London, UK - The O2

June 20, Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

June 22, Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 23, Manchester, UK - AO Arena

June 25, Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

September 8, Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

September 9, Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

September 11, Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

September 13, Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

September 14, Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

September 16, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

September 18, New York, New York - Madison Square Garden

September 30, Chicago, Illinois - United Center

October 7, Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

October 8, Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

October 11, San Francisco, California - Chase Center

October 13, Los Angeles, California - Kia Forum

The artist’s i/o – The Tour will also see Peter Gabriel accompanied by his longtime bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché take the stage.

Peter Brian Gabriel, also known as Peter Gabriel, is an English musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and activist. He was first renowned as the original lead singer of the progressive rock band Genesis. Since leaving the group in 1975, the artist has become a successful soloist with Solsbury Hill being his first single.

Peter Gabriel’s fifth studio album, So in 1986 was his best-selling release and was certified triple platinum in the UK and five times platinum in the US. The album's most recognized single, Sledgehammer, won a record nine MTV Awards at the 1987 MTV Video Music Awards and in 2011. It was also MTV's most-played music video of all time.

The artist has several awards and accolades to his name as he has won three Brit Awards, six Grammy Awards, 13 MTV Video Music Awards, the first Pioneer Award at the BT Digital Music Awards, the Q magazine Lifetime Achievement, the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement, and the Polar Music Prize.

Peter Gabriel also became a BMI Icon at the 57th annual BMI London Awards for his influence on generations of music makers. He was awarded for contributing to human rights activism as he received the Man of Peace award from the Nobel Peace Prize laureates in 2006. Time magazine also named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2008.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see him take the stage during his upcoming concert.

