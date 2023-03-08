Peter Gabriel Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Peter Gabriel confirmed the North American dates for his i/o The Tour, which will kick off in May and continue till October. The artist has also shared his new track Playing for Time from his upcoming album, I/o. He previously released the tracks Panopticom and The Court, but no other information has been shared about the album yet.
Peter Gabriel will first go on his European tour, which will mark his first show in around seven years. Fans can purchase the tickets to the artist’s North American tour, which will go on sale on March 10 at 10.00 am local time on the Ticketmaster website. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale that will take place a day before on March 9. Fans will also get access to a special presale via Peter’s Fan Club mailing list on March 7.
Citi cardmembers will get access to presale tickets in the U.S. starting on March 8 at 10 am local time until March 9 at 6 pm local time via the Citi Entertainment program. American Express Card holders will have access to presale tickets in Canada starting on March 8 at 10 am local time till March 9 at 6 pm local time.
The North American tour will first go on a previously announced trek to the UK and Europe. Fans can access Tickets for those tour dates via Viagogo. Meanwhile, i/o will be Peter Gabriel’s first album consisting of original material in around 23 years.
Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché to perform during Peter Gabriel Tour 2023
Peter Gabriel will be performing to promote his forthcoming album i/o. The artist will be going on a trek to various venues in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles in September and October. He also shared that fans can expect tour date announcements for shows in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Houston soon.
Here are the dates and venues for the Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour.
- May 18, Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena
- May 20, Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
- May 21, Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
- May 23, Paris, France - Accor Arena
- May 24, Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
- May 26, Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
- May 28, Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
- May 30, Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- May 31, Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
- June 2, Bergen, Norway - Koengen
- June 5, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- June 6, Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
- June 8, Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
- June 10, Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- June 12, Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- June 13, Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
- June 15, Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
- June 17, Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
- June 19, London, UK - The O2
- June 20, Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
- June 22, Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- June 23, Manchester, UK - AO Arena
- June 25, Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- September 8, Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
- September 9, Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
- September 11, Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
- September 13, Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
- September 14, Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
- September 16, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
- September 18, New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
- September 30, Chicago, Illinois - United Center
- October 7, Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
- October 8, Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
- October 11, San Francisco, California - Chase Center
- October 13, Los Angeles, California - Kia Forum
The artist’s i/o – The Tour will also see Peter Gabriel accompanied by his longtime bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché take the stage.
More information on Peter Gabriel
Peter Brian Gabriel, also known as Peter Gabriel, is an English musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and activist. He was first renowned as the original lead singer of the progressive rock band Genesis. Since leaving the group in 1975, the artist has become a successful soloist with Solsbury Hill being his first single.
Peter Gabriel’s fifth studio album, So in 1986 was his best-selling release and was certified triple platinum in the UK and five times platinum in the US. The album's most recognized single, Sledgehammer, won a record nine MTV Awards at the 1987 MTV Video Music Awards and in 2011. It was also MTV's most-played music video of all time.
The artist has several awards and accolades to his name as he has won three Brit Awards, six Grammy Awards, 13 MTV Video Music Awards, the first Pioneer Award at the BT Digital Music Awards, the Q magazine Lifetime Achievement, the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement, and the Polar Music Prize.
Peter Gabriel also became a BMI Icon at the 57th annual BMI London Awards for his influence on generations of music makers. He was awarded for contributing to human rights activism as he received the Man of Peace award from the Nobel Peace Prize laureates in 2006. Time magazine also named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2008.
Fans are now eagerly waiting to see him take the stage during his upcoming concert.