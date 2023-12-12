Phoozy Update: What happened to Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec-invested business after Shark Tank?

Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis's Phoozy crafts protective cases for tech, gaining fame in Forbes and GQ. After a successful Shark Tank debut and securing a deal, their product range expanded. Consumers, like the sharks, recognized its potential, which led to profitable sales and features in top magazines—both tech and non-tech.

They stand out for using NASA space suit materials, seeking $500,000 for 10% equity in Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 19. In a game-changing moment on Shark Tank, the duo secures a deal for $500,000 with Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner, who joined forces to acquire an 8% equity stake in the company.

The dynamic duo of Lori and Robert provided invaluable support and guidance to propel Phoozy toward unprecedented growth and success.

How was Phoozy born?

Kevin, an avid enthusiast of surfing, cycling, NASCAR, scuba diving, snowboarding, and outdoor adventures during the holidays, faced smartphone shutdowns in extreme conditions.

From freezing during snowboarding to overheating in the summer, these issues prompted him to seek a solution. Drawing inspiration from fireproof racing suits used in NASCAR, Kevin founded Phoozy Thermal Protection.

This innovation, inspired by spacesuits and race cars, addresses the challenges of cold, heat, and drops, ensuring device reliability during any adventure.

Kevin Conway draws from a dynamic background, including a 10-month stint as a former NASCAR and race car driver at Prestige Performances. His diverse experiences shape the innovative leadership at the company, with COO Josh Inglis playing a key role in steering the company.

Where is Phoozy today?

Before Shark Tank, the company boasted profitability but sought a strategic partner for international expansion.

In 2022, they appointed professional skier Mo Mitchell as a brand ambassador. With a focus on international shipping through Amazon, after Shark Tank, funding is channeled into branding, emphasizing social media marketing, and leveraging the product's appeal to influencers.

After their Shark Tank appearance, founder Kevin revealed a 400% sales boost. By mid-2022, the business had hit $4 million in annual revenue. Notably, they've shifted to using social media as their primary marketing channel. In addition, they also introduced products such as the Quick-Attach Small Accessory Straps and Phoozy Drink Capsule Can, prioritizing the needs of customers.

Phoozy: Revolutionizing Tech Protection with Space-Grade Cases

The company, launched in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina, introduces a revolutionary protective cover designed to shield tech devices from environmental and weather-related damage.

Offering thermal protection against extreme temperatures, flotation, and drop resistance, the versatile covers cater to phones, laptops, tablets, and various tech accessories.

Particularly addressing the challenge of phones shutting down in cold environments below 32 degrees, the thermal capsules extend shutdown times and enhance battery life threefold, ensuring optimal performance even in harsh conditions.

Phoozy's latest innovation, the Drink Can Cover, leverages NASA Material, CoolBase Technology, SinkProof Technology, and an AntiGravity Handstrap for unparalleled performance.

Available for purchase on both Amazon and the company's website, it continues to expand its product line, offering cutting-edge solutions that blend advanced materials and technology to elevate everyday experiences.

What happened to the company on Shark Tank?

In Season 12, Episode 19 of Shark Tank, PHOOZY founders sought a $500k investment for a 10% stake, airing on April 2, 2021. Notably, this marked their second attempt on the show, having previously applied in 2018.

It achieved $1.9 million in sales initially, followed by $1.5 million in 2019 and $700,000 in 2021. Operating on a direct-to-consumer model, they project a substantial $4.5 million in sales for 2020, boasting a 25% profit margin. With production costs ranging from $3 to $15, their retail prices vary between $30 and $70.

In the Shark Tank negotiations, Lori and Robert jointly extended a $500k offer for an 8% equity stake, coupled with a $1.50 per unit royalty until $500k is paid. Despite Kevin O'Leary's counteroffer, the entrepreneur accepted Lori and Robert's deal.