 Pilgrimage Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, schedule, and more 

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, an annual festival held in Franklin, Tennessee, is back for another year, with this year's iteration scheduled to be held from September 23-24.

The announcement of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which will feature performances by artists such as The Lumineers, Madeliene Edwards, and Luke Bryan, was made via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival.

General tickets, priced at $239 plus processing fees at Tier 1, $259 plus processing fees at Tier 2, and $289 plus processing fees at Tier 3, will be available from March 9 at 10.00 am CT. VIP tickets are priced at $989 plus processing fees.

The Lumineers and Zach Bryan headlining Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2023

The American indie-rock band The Lumineers, who received critical acclaim with their second album, Cleopatra, and are known for their videographic storytelling in their music videos, are set to headline the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on its first day.

On its second day, the Pligrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be headlined by singer-songwriter and former US Navy Petty Officer Second Class Zack Bryan, who rose to prominence with his third studio album, American Heartbreak, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The full list of artists performing at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is given below:

Day 1, September 23:

The Lumineers

The Black Crowes

The Head and The Heart

Yola Better Than Ezra

James Bay

Hailey Whitters

Boy Named Banjo

Peter One

Butch Walker

The Watson Twins

Bones Owens

Tash Neal & MJT

People On The Porch

Michael Rix

Day 2, September 24:

Zach Bryan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Ashley McBryde

Margo Price

Luke Grimes

Ian Munsick

The War and Treaty

Patrick Droney

Charlie Worsham

Madeline Edwards

Tigirlily Gold

Tommy Prine

Owensboro Bluegrass Band

Troubardour Blue

Down Home Church

More about the artists headed to Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2023

The Black Crowes is an American rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, which initially formed as a collaboration between brothers Chris and Rich Robinson while they were attending Walton High School.

After a few initial demos and recordings, the band released their debut studio album, Shake Your Money Maker, on February 13, 1990. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Ashley McBryde is a singer-songwriter from Arkansas who began her career with two self-released albums. Her debut professional music release was the EP Jalopies & Expensive Guitars, which gained her a contract with Warner Music Nashville.

In 2018, she released her major label debut album, Girl Going Nowhere, which was met with positive reviews, peaking at number 49 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Bradley Glenn "Butch" Walker is a singer-songwriter who originally began his career as the lead guitarist of the glam-metal band SouthGang, which was one of the first US bands to tour the People's Republic of China in 1990s.

Following SouthGang's disbandment, Butch Walker transitioned into the lead vocalist of the rock band Marvelous 3, before eventually going solo. In his solo career, he released 8 studio albums, gaining minor acclaim with the album Afraid of Ghosts, which peaked at number 104 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was the chart topper on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.

