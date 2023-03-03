The Lumineers, the American indie-folk band from Colorado, are back again with another tour with the announcement of the encore leg of the 2022 Brightside album tour, scheduled to take place from August 16, 2023, to September 15, 2023.

In a post on their official Instagram page, the group announced the tour, which will feature singer-songwriter James Bay as its opener:

"We’re stoked to be back on the road, playing a run of shows in the US later this year with our good friend @jamesbaymusic."

By signing up for the fan club on the official fan club website, https://www.thelumineersfanclub.com, you can enter the Brightside Fan Club Presale beginning March 6, 2023, at 10 am local time. The band's official website, https://www.thelumineers.com, will offer access to Artist Presale starting March 6, 2023, at 12 pm local time.

General tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com as well as the band's official website and are priced at $503 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue.

James Bay to open for The Lumineers on the tour

English singer-songwriter James Bay is best known for his debut studio album, Chaos and the Calm, which was released to critical acclaim, debuting at the number 1 spot on the UK album charts, and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards, will be the opening act for the Lumineers during the tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

August 16, 2023 – Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 18, 2023 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 19, 2023 – Bethel, New York, at Catbird Festival

August 22, 2023 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 25, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 26, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 29, 2023 – Somerset, Wisconsin, at Somerset Amphitheater

September 1, 2023 – Aspen, Colorado, at Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

September 5, 2023 – Bonner, Montana, at KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 6, 2023 – Bonner, Montana, at KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 8, 2023 – George, Washington State, at The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 9, 2023 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 10, 2023 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 12, 2023 – Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl

September 13, 2023 – Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl

September 15, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

Tracing The Lumineer's music career

The Lumineers started as a collaboration between Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites in the early 2000s, with the band playing under different names before eventually settling on The Lumineers. Speaking about the name, band member Schultz had the following to say in an exclusive interview with People.com:

"We were playing a small club in Jersey City, N.J, and there was a band out there at the time called Lumineers who were slotted for the same time, same day, the next week. The person running the show that night [mistakenly] announced us as The Lumineers."

The band inducted cellist and pianist Neyla Pekarek in 2010 and released their eponymously titled debut album, The Lumineers, in 2012. The album received positive reviews, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The band followed it up with their second studio album, Cleopatra, released on April 8, 2016. The album received critical acclaim, debuting as the chart-topper on the UK album chart and the Billboard 200 chart.

