Shaky Knees Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival has announced its 10th anniversary iteration scheduled for 2023. The festival will take place from May 5 to 7 at Central Park in Georgia, and the headliners for 2023’s festival iteration include The Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers.

The lineup also features bands who will perform their albums in full. These include The Flaming Lips’ Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday, Digable Planets’ Reachin’, and Copeland’s Beneath Medicine Tree respectively.

Shaky Knees Festival 2023 tickets and lineup

Ticket presale for the Shaky Knees Festival will begin on December 2 at 11 am ET via Shaky Knees festival’s official website.

Tickets for the festival are available in various categories, including three-day passes in the general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate categories for $199, $425, $699, $1399, and $4500, respectively.

Meanwhile, the one-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum categories will be priced at $119, $215, $375, and $900 respectively.

Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis due to limited capacity. Aside from the headliners, Shaky Knees 2023 lineup also features the following acts:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Mars Volta

Be Your Own Pet

Father John Misty

Soccer Mommy

Future Islands

Live

Tenacious D

Greta Van Fleet

Hozier

Illuminati Hotties

the Black Angels

FIDLAR

Water From Your Eyes

Pond

Shame

Gaslight Anthem

Heartless Bastards

Sunflower Bean

Placebo

Manchester Orchestra

Grouplove

Phantogram

More about the headliners

Among the headliners is American rock band The Killers, whose permanent lineup features frontman Brandon Flowers and lead guitarist Dave Keuning, along with bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

The Killers’ recent work includes their 2021 album Pressure Machine, which was released in 2021. The album reached number nine on the Billboard 200 chart and topped both the Top Rock Albums and Top Folk Albums charts. The band also released a single, titled Boy, earlier this year. Reflecting on the song, frontman Brandon Flowers said:

“I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

The album also features songs Quiet Town, Runaway Horses, and The Getting By II.

Also among the headliners at the Shaky Knees festival are The Lumineers, who will separately embark on their European tour next year. The founding and permanent members of the band include lead vocalist Wesley Schultz and drummer Jeremiah Fraites. The band’s touring members also include Brandon Miller, Stelth Ulvang, Byron Issacs and Lauren Jacobson.

Hit singles from The Lumineers include Ho Hey, Stubborn Love, Ophelia, Angela, Cleopatra, and Sleep on The Floor. The band’s most recent work is the 2022 album Brightside, which features singles Brightside, Big Shot, and A.M. Radio among others.

Brightside also features the band’s cover of Just Like Heaven, which was originally written by The Cure, and is considered a bonus track for Brightside.

