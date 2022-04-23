Shaky Knees Music Festival 2022: Lineup, dates, tickets and more

Shaky Knees Music Festival, slated for April 29 to May 1 has announced their lineup for this year. The three-day music festival takes place at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The headliners for the Shaky Knees Music Festival include Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket.
Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizard have announced a new album Omnium Gatherum, which they will play live at the festival.
Shaky Knees 2022 Tickets
Tickets for the festival are currently available and can be purchased from the official website of Shaky Knees. As of now, tickets are available in the general admission, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate categories. The 3-day general admission, general admission and VIP tickets are priced at $220, $430 and $800 respectively. The Platinum and Ultimate three-day tickets are available for $1700 and $7500 respectively.
The 1-day general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are priced at $100, $200, $350 and $900 respectively.
Shaky Knees 2022 Lineup
- Green Day
- Billy Idol
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Spoon
- Highly Suspect
- Travis
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Japandroids(performing Celebration Rock)
- Shannon and the Clams
- Faye Webster
- Barns Courtney
- Sports Team
- Nilufer Yanya
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Mannequin Pussy
- Flipturn
- Motherfolk
- Ultra Q
- Acid Dad
- Little Image
- Leon of Athens
- Songs for Kids
- Nine Inch Nails
- Chvrches
- King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
- Mt. Joy
- Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Japanese Breakfast
- Gang of Youths
- The Regrettes
- Gerry Cinnamon
- Guided By Voices
- DJO
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Reignwolf
- Phantom Planet
- Babyjake
- Molchat Doma
- Hunny
- Poorstacy
- Pretty Sick
- Chastity Belt
- Francis of Delirium
- Exum
- My Morning Jacket
- Khruangbin
- Death Cab for Cutie
- Coin
- Biffy Clyro
- Pup
- The Garden
- Colony House
- The Happy Fits
- Dirty Honey
- Destroyer
- Drugdealer
- Stephen Day
- Angel Du$t
- Girlpuppy
- Briscoe
More about the music festival
The festival was started by Tim Sweetwood in 2013 to highlight the true indie music events in the city. In an interview with magazine Consequence of Sound, Sweetwood noted that he envisioned the festival as an event that is focused purely on music, as opposed to festivals that have attractions other than musical acts. He noted that he would want to continue to develop the brand, but maintain the festival at a smaller size than other festivals.
The festival features both artists from around the globe and smaller regional acts, primarily indie rock, indie folk, country music, and alternative rock genres. Its previous acts featured The Lumineers, Band Of Horses, Jack White, The National, Alabama Shakes, The Strokes, and Modest Mouse, among others.