Shaky Knees Music Festival 2022: Lineup, dates, tickets and more

Shaky Knees Music Festival, slated for April 29 to May 1 has announced their lineup for this year. The three-day music festival takes place at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The headliners for the Shaky Knees Music Festival include Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket.

Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizard have announced a new album Omnium Gatherum, which they will play live at the festival.

Tickets for the festival are currently available and can be purchased from the official website of Shaky Knees. As of now, tickets are available in the general admission, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate categories. The 3-day general admission, general admission and VIP tickets are priced at $220, $430 and $800 respectively. The Platinum and Ultimate three-day tickets are available for $1700 and $7500 respectively.

The 1-day general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are priced at $100, $200, $350 and $900 respectively.

Green Day

Billy Idol

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Spoon

Highly Suspect

Travis

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Japandroids(performing Celebration Rock)

Shannon and the Clams

Faye Webster

Barns Courtney

Sports Team

Nilufer Yanya

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Mannequin Pussy

Flipturn

Motherfolk

Ultra Q

Acid Dad

Little Image

Leon of Athens

Songs for Kids

Nine Inch Nails

Chvrches

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

Mt. Joy

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Japanese Breakfast

Gang of Youths

The Regrettes

Gerry Cinnamon

Guided By Voices

DJO

Amyl and the Sniffers

Reignwolf

Phantom Planet

Babyjake

Molchat Doma

Hunny

Poorstacy

Pretty Sick

Chastity Belt

Francis of Delirium

Exum

My Morning Jacket

Khruangbin

Death Cab for Cutie

Coin

Biffy Clyro

Pup

The Garden

Colony House

The Happy Fits

Dirty Honey

Destroyer

Drugdealer

Stephen Day

Angel Du$t

Girlpuppy

Briscoe

The festival was started by Tim Sweetwood in 2013 to highlight the true indie music events in the city. In an interview with magazine Consequence of Sound, Sweetwood noted that he envisioned the festival as an event that is focused purely on music, as opposed to festivals that have attractions other than musical acts. He noted that he would want to continue to develop the brand, but maintain the festival at a smaller size than other festivals.

The festival features both artists from around the globe and smaller regional acts, primarily indie rock, indie folk, country music, and alternative rock genres. Its previous acts featured The Lumineers, Band Of Horses, Jack White, The National, Alabama Shakes, The Strokes, and Modest Mouse, among others.

