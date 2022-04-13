Moon River Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Moon River Music Festival, slated for September 10 and 11, has announced its full lineup. It will take place at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Leon Bridges and The National will headline the festival. Also performing at the festival are Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, who will also be presenting the festival.

The two-day festival will have over 20 performances and is a family-friendly event. The festival page notes that The Treehouse is located beside the carousel and splash pad and offers a wide variety of family-friendly activities for both kids and adults.

Moon River Festival 2022 Lineup

The festival lineup includes

Leon Bridges

The National

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Band of Horses

Local Natives

Zach Bryan

Greensky Bluegrass, Lucius

Charley Crockett

Keb’ Mo’

Mat Kearney

Briston Maroney

JP Saxe

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hiss Golden Messenger

Wild Rivers

Natalie Hemby

Wilderado

Maggie Rose

Abraham Alexander

Daniel Nunnelee

Madeline Edwards.

According to the festival's page, its most unique experiences include The Treehouse, Lookout Lodge, and Tennessee Tavern. The festival is also hosting additional night shows on Friday and Saturday nights at The Signal. Futurebirds and The Wild Feathers will perform on Friday, September 9, while Valley and Moody Joody are slated to perform for a late-night show on Saturday.

Moon River Festival 2022 ticket details

Ticket pre-sales started on April 12 at 12 PM ET, and the general on-sale for all tickets will begin on Thursday, April 14 at 12 PM EST. The two-day general admission ticket is priced at $170, the 2-day VIP ticket is priced at $500, and the 2-day Coolidge Club ticket is priced at $1200. The VIP and Platinum tickets offer an additional performance, exclusive upfront viewing areas, and comfortable lounges, among other benefits.

Tickets for the night show will go on sale Friday, April 15 at 12PM EST and will be available on the festival’s official page. The events are called the pre-party and the after-party, and the tickets are priced at $30 and $20 respectively.

Fans can also sign up for SMS Presale Access to get the pre-sale code through the official website of the festival.

The Moon River Instagram page noted that fans could get a chance to win VIP tickets to Moon River Fest by entering the You and Drew Sweepstakes. Fans can also get a chance to score a meet and greet with Drew, travel & lodging, festival merch, and a signed poster.

More about the festival

The Moon River Music Festival is slated for September 11 and 12. (Image via Instagram / @moonriver)

Founded in 2014, the festival is celebrating its seventh edition in 2022. It is the fourth time that the festival is being held in Chattanooga after outgrowing its previous home at Memphis’ storied Levitt Shell.

According to Livenation, the 2018 and 2019 weekends sold out within 24 hours of going on sale, with 2019 recording the festival’s highest attendance to date with 24,000 music lovers gathering to celebrate the best in folk, indie, and Americana.

In a statement, festival founder Drew Holcomb said:

“Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year. This year’s lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can’t wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!”

The 2021 list of Moon River performers included:

Wilco

Lord Huron

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

Old Crow Medicine Show

Lake Street Dive

Dr. Dog

Indigo Girls

Hippo Campus

Dawe

COIN

Shovels & Rope

YOLA

Mipso

Amythyst Kiah

Molly Tuttle

Madison Cunningham

Rebirth Brass Band

Seratones

Overcoats

The National Parks

American Aquarium

Allison Russell.

The festival took place around the same date last year and is expected to feature an even larger turnout.

Edited by Danyal Arabi