Palomino Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Palomino Festival, slated for July 9, 2022, will take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The headliners for the inaugural show at the Palomino Festival will include Kacey Musgraves, The Willie Nelson Family, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Fans can register for the festival from the festival's official website, palominopasadena.com. The tickets for the Palomino Festival will be available in general admission, VIP, and High Life categories that are priced at $179, $399, and $699, respectively. Tickets will be available for sale on April 1, 2022 at 12:00 pm PST.

Children under five years of age will be allowed in for free if accompanied by an adult ticket holder, excluding High Life tickets. High Life passes can only be purchased by fans above 21 years of age. Gates open at 12:00 pm and close at 11:00 pm PST.

Other acts for the fest include Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Valerie June, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Morgan Wade, Sierra Ferrell, Langhorne Slim, Amythyst Kiah, Sierra Hull, Low Cut Connie, Jamie Wyatt, Ian Noe, Logan Ledger and The Compton Cowboys.

In a statement, Goldenvoice talent buyer Stacy Vee said:

“It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s alt-country music. Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries [and] creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture.”

More about Palamino Festival

The Palomino Festival is a one-day event and the brainchild of Goldenvoice, who also look after the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach. Goldenvoice will also organize the ’80s-themed Cruel World and indie rock-centric Just Like Heaven this year.

Kacey Musgraves, who is headlining the festival, has teamed up with Goldenvoice parent AEG for a North-American arena tour in support of her latest album, Star-Crossed.

Kacey Lee Musgraves (born August 21, 1988) is an American singer and songwriter. She is a six-time Grammy Award winner who won an award in 2014 for Best Country Song for Merry Go Round, and Best Country Album in 2016 for Same Trailer Different Park.

In 2019, she won Album of the Year for Golden Hour, Best Country Song for Space Cowboy, and Best Country Solo Performance for Butterflies.

