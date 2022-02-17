Coachella and Stagecoach drop all vaccine mandates and COVID precautions for 2022 editions 

Coachella and Stagecoach music festival organizers stated Tuesday that evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, testing, or masking will no longer be required for both the music festivals.

According to revised health policies released in October, unvaccinated fans might attend the music event if they could present evidence of a negative COVID test. But fresh guidelines say that testing requirements have been scrapped.

As Stagecoach organizers tweeted:

Coachella's website has also been changed to state that there is no guarantee that attendees will not be exposed to COVID-19, expressly or implicitly.

Coachella and Stagecoach among the first to drop all vaccine mandates

California's laws for outdoor mega-events, such as music and food festivals, do not require verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative COVID-19 test results, despite the fact that they are "highly recommended."

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), unvaccinated guests at outdoor events are only required to mask up when entering indoor places such as restrooms, retail stores, or concession stands.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Coachella festival in Riverside County has been postponed several times. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Kanye West are among the headliners for April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs will headline the country music-themed Stagecoach festival, which will take place from April 29 to May 1, 2022.

The statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Wednesday for vaccinated people. Teachers and students in California public schools and counties with their mask restrictions will be exempt from the change.

The new guidelines are vital since, before the pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was one of the largest of its type. Due to the coronavirus, the festival has been canceled three times.

Following both festivals' announcements, CDPH removed the statewide indoor mask obligation, stating a 65 percent reduction in COVID-19 case rates since the state's maximum during the Omicron rise. The CDPH has also stripped back coronavirus vaccination regulations for large outdoor events.

The festival had already started in October last year and would not require vaccine proof, stating that guests could enter with a negative coronavirus test result.

For Coachella organizers, the worst of COVID-19 has passed. The mega-festival, which attracts over 100,000 people each year, has announced that test results will no longer be necessary for admission.

It's uncertain what prompted the change by the organizer, who canceled the festivals in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. They further stated that the guidance "may change at any time" based on health considerations.

