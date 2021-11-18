How many kids does Thomas Rhett have? All about his children as he welcomes daughter with wife, Lauren Akins

On November 17, country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett announced the arrival of his fourth child with his wife, Lauren Akins. Rhett took to Instagram to share snaps of his newborn girl.

Thomas Rhett mentioned in his Instagram post that his newborn daughter is named Lillie Carolina Akins and she was born on Monday, November 15. In the caption, he wrote:

“7.5 pounds of pure joy @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!”

Meanwhile, Lauren Akins shared a snap of herself with Lillie on her Instagram. In the caption, along with the lyrics of the song Jireh, she wrote,

“Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15 and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy...”

How old are Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ other children?

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins (née Gregory) reportedly started dating in 2011. Six months later, they were engaged, and a year later, they were married in October 2012. They have four daughters, including six-year-old Willa Gray Akins, four-year-old Ada James Akins, one-year-old Lennon Love Akins and their newborn daughter Lillie Carolina Akins.

Willa Gray Akins

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins reportedly met Willa (born 1 November 2015) during their trip to Uganda in 2017 and decided to adopt her. The couple deemed the adoption process as long and finally brought Willa home in May 2017.

Rhett took to his Instagram back then to announce,

“We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”

Ada James Akins

Four months after bringing Willa home, Thomas and Lauren gave birth to their first biological child, Ada James Akins. She was born on 12 August 2017.

A day later, Lauren called Ada a "miracle". She posted an Instagram snap of them together with the caption:

“She is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I are so in love with her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister…”

Lennon Love Akins

Their third daughter was born last year on February 10. Thomas shared on his Instagram,

“watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet.”

Recently, Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE that he and his wife wanted five children.

Edited by Sabine Algur