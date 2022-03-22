Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel - NR Festival: Start date, time and more

It’s almost time for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s second event, as Konami announced the start and details for the NR Festival. Players can only use Normal and Rare cards, so no Super Rares or Ultra Rares will be allowed.

The event will begin soon with its own rewards and banlist that players need to be aware of.

Information on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s NR Festival

The maintenance for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will begin on March 22, at 8.00PM PDT and will last about three and a half hours. This means the event will start on March 23, 2022, at 11.30PM PDT, or at 2.30 AM EDT for East Coast players.

The event will end on April 3, 2022, and players will have until April 6, 2022, to collect their rewards from the event itself. There will be a total of 2300 gems to unlock, as well as 20 Legacy Pack Tickets for those interested. Players just have to hop into matches and win or lose, they will come away with medals that unlock gems and tickets.

Thankfully, the amount of gems needed for each tier of rewards is lower than the previous event, and like last time, surrendering rewards 0 medals. Players will also receive double the reward if they use an original deck, instead of one of the three loaner decks on offer.

There is also a banlist for this event. Cards that are forbidden cannot be used at all, Limited can be used once in a deck and semi-limited can have two copies per deck.

FORBIDDEN CARDS

All SR and UR cards are forbidden

R – Bad Reaction to Simochi

R – Chain Energy

R – Destructive Draw

R – Dice Jar

R – Galaxy Wave

R – Kuriphoton

R – Malevolent Mech – Goku En

R – Performapal Popperup

R – Satellarknight Alsahm

R – Secret Blast

R – White Veil

N – Abyssal Designator

N – Appointer of the Red Lotus

N – Banquet of Millions

N – Chain Burst

N – Darklord Nurse Reficule

N – Destruction of Destiny

N – Extinction on Schedule

N – Garbage Lord

N – Giant Koazky

N – Hieroglyph Lithograph

N – Lucky Punch

LIMITED CARDS (One per deck)

R – Backfire

R – Bad Luck Blast

R – Dark Snake Syndrome

R – Des Koala

R – Fairy Wind

R – Fish of the Unrivaled Tenyi

R – Megalith Phul

R – Moon Mirror Shield

R – Morphing Jar #2

R – Orcust Harp Horror

R – Poison Mummy

R – Planet Pathfinder

R – Self-Destruct Ant

R – Spiritual Fire Art – Kurenai

R – Stealth Bird

R – Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm

R – Tenyi Spirit – Vishuda

R – True Draco Apocalypse

R – Utgarda, Generaider Boss of Delusion

N – Blasting the Ruins

N – Fire Trooper

N – Fists of the Unrivaled Tenyi

N – Kozaky’s Self-Destruct Button

N – Left Arm of the Forbidden One

N – Left Leg of the Forbidden One

N – Mecha-Dog Marron

N – Memory Crusher

N – Michion, the Timelord

N – Misfortune

N – Needle Ball

N – Phantasm Spiral Battle

N – Right Arm of the Forbidden One

N – Right Leg of the Forbidden One

N – Sea Stealth Attack

SEMI-LIMITED CARDS (Two per deck)

R – Brain Control

R – Dreiath II, the True Dracocalvary General

R – Harmonizing Magician

R – Magical Meltdown

R – Megalith Bethor

R – Night Dragolich

R – Psi-Reflector

R – Psychic Blade

R – Star Seraph Scepter

R – Zolga the Prophet

N – Majespecter Crow – Yata

N – Majespecter Raccoon – Bunbuku

N – Raphion, the Timelord

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel developers have also taken steps to reduce the power of self-harm decks that overwhelmed the previous event. Cards that deal effect damage to the opponent, as well as the ones that can be used to easily defeat oneself, were limited or forbidden.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel event starts soon, so it’s just about time to find a low-cost, highly-effective deck and jump into the NR Festival in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

