Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel datamining reveals Dawn of Majesty cards and more

Nintendax, a reliable data miner for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, revealed that five new packs would be coming to the game soon. These packs feature a variety of exciting cards, including several from several booster packs in the physical game.

These include “Dawn of Majesty”, “Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm”, and “Brothers of Legend” from the physical Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Here is what is known about the upcoming cards coming to the game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel leaks tease upcoming content

Through the data mining leaks, Nintendax revealed five packs are coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and each one has five cards that will be available within them. Two of these packs are newly data mined, “Ruler’s Mask” and “Beyond Speed”.

“Ruler’s Mask” has the tagline of “Experience various themes and summons!!” and has cards like Dramaturge of Despia, Despian Quaritis, The Iris Swordsoul, Starving Venemy Dragon, and Antihuman Intelligence ME-PSY-YA.

Four of these came from Dawn of Majesty expansion and should shake up the game. The fifth card, Starving Venemy Dragon, is a brand-new set, Brothers of Legend, released back in December 2021.

The other new pack slated to come to the game is “Beyond Speed”, which has a tagline of “Experience the new Synchro themes!” Five cards are also featured in this, according to the initial leaks.

So far, Shooting Majestic Star Dragon, Crystal Clear Wing Synchro Dragon, Baronne de Fleur, Hi-Speedroid Clear Wing Rider, and Stellar Wind Wolfrayet. The cards in this pack also feature some Dawn of Majesty and the Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm sets.

The other three packs, revealed on Reddit, do not offer new cards but focus on three different summoning mechanics: XYZ, Synchro, and Fusion. These packs were “XYZ Explosion”, “Synchro Starlight” and “Fusion Potential”.

Dawn of Majesty featured quite a bit of support for various deck types, and several cards were crucial for some of the best decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel right now, such as Bird-Up. While this expansion introduced the Despia and Swordsoul card types, Swordsoul didn’t take off until Burst of Destiny, which does not appear to be in Master Duel yet.

If accurate, this could add some attractive, powerful new cards to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel soon, but this, like all leaks, is to be taken with a grain of salt. This could turn out to be untrue or could change by the time the actual announcement is made.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar