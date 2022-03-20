Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck to dominate N/R Rarity Festival - Gadgets deck guide

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s N/R Rarity Festival will be the second event of the game and should require less grinding than the first one did. This festival requires decks to run Normal/Rare rarity cards. With no Super Rares and no Ultra Rares, many of the best decks are completely out of the running.

After researching and looking over a variety of decks, this writer’s personal favorite to go into the event would have to be Gadgets, to win games quickly, or slowly whittle away at the other player.

What is the N/R Rarity Festival in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

There are 2,300 gems to acquire in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel N/R Rarity Festival, through unlocking 10,000 medals. Whether a player wins or loses, they earn medals, but the actual numbers are not yet known.

Since players cannot use SR/UR cards, the best decks are out of the question, and there’s also a banlist of cards that cannot be used. This is to make the event as fair and fun as possible. There are forbidden (banned) cards, limited (1 per deck), and semi-limited (2 per deck).

N/R Rarity Festival forbidden list

R – Bad Reaction to Simochi

R – Chain Energy

R – Destructive Draw

R – Dice Jar

R – Galaxy Wave

R – Kuriphoton

R – Malevolent Mech – Goku En

R – Performapal Popperup

R – Satellarknight Alsahm

R – Secret Blast

R – White Veil

N – Abyssal Designator

N – Appointer of the Red Lotus

N – Banquet of Millions

N – Chain Burst

N – Darklord Nurse Reficule

N – Destruction of Destiny

N – Extinction on Schedule

N – Garbage Lord

N – Giant Koazky

N – Hieroglyph Lithograph

N – Lucky Punch

N/R Rarity Festival limited list

R – Backfire

R – Bad Luck Blast

R – Dark Snake Syndrome

R – Des Koala

R – Fairy Wind

R – Fish of the Unrivaled Tenyi

R – Megalith Phul

R – Moon Mirror Shield

R – Morphing Jar #2

R – Orcust Harp Horror

R – Poison Mummy

R – Planet Pathfinder

R – Self-Destruct Ant

R – Spiritual Fire Art – Kurenai

R – Stealth Bird

R – Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm

R – Tenyi Spirit – Vishuda

R – True Draco Apocalypse

R – Utgarda, Generaider Boss of Delusion

N – Blasting the Ruins

N – Fire Trooper

N – Fists of the Unrivaled Tenyi

N – Kozaky’s Self-Destruct Button

N – Left Arm of the Forbidden One

N – Left Leg of the Forbidden One

N – Mecha-Dog Marron

N – Memory Crusher

N – Michion, the Timelord

N – Misfortune

N – Needle Ball

N – Phantasm Spiral Battle

N – Right Arm of the Forbidden One

N – Right Leg of the Forbidden One

N – Sea Stealth Attack

N/R Rarity Festival semi-limited list

R – Brain Control

R – Dreiath II, the True Dracocalvary General

R – Harmonizing Magician

R – Magical Meltdown

R – Megalith Bethor

R – Night Dragolich

R – Psi-Reflector

R – Psychic Blade

R – Star Seraph Scepter

R – Zolga the Prophet

N – Majespecter Crow – Yata

N – Majespecter Raccoon – Bunbuku

N – Raphion, the Timelord

There are so many amazing N/R decks to use though. For this writer’s money, the Gadgets are going to see major victories.

What is the Gadgets deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Green Gadget begins this whole train of obnoxious behavior in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

Gadgets is a deck built around overwhelming other players with a constant flow of annoying machine monsters. It can also gain quick access to powerful Extra Deck monsters. The deck can artificially inflate the levels of monsters, so it’s very easy to get Number 92: Heart-eartH Dragon, then use that to combine and form Number C92: Heart-eartH Chaos Dragon.

This is a deck that does not run out of tools in the slightest. It can keep pulling monsters from the deck so that there is always something useful in play. Through the steady flow of machines, this means powerful XYZ monsters from the Extra Deck are going to appear in no time.

So whether the player wants to take their time or rush someone, it’s got a way forward. While the deck is relatively cheap to build, players can use Shifting Gears, Dreadnought Advance, and Number Recall Secret Packs.

Gadgets on Gadgets on Gadgets on deck

One of the best parts of Gadgets is never running out of monsters. Summoning a Green Gadget lets the player put a Red Gadget in hand. Red Gadget adds a Yellow Gadget to hand, and the Yellow fetches a Green.

Silver Gadget is another must-use for the deck. Once it gets going, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel match will be over soon (Image via Konami)

That’s incredibly powerful. Then on top of that, there are Silver and Gold Gadgets. Silver and Gold Gadget allows the player to Special Summon a Level 4 machine monster from the player’s hand (so the above gadgets).

If the Silver/Gold Gadget monsters are destroyed by battle or card effects, the player can fetch a Level 4 Gadget from the deck - except for the card that was destroyed. So Silver can’t fetch a Silver, Gold can’t fetch a Gold.

Infinitrack Anchor Drill is what helps this deck really get going. When played, the player can Special Summon a Level 4 Earth Machine monster from the player’s hand in Defense Position - except for another Infinitrack Anchor Drill.

The Infinitrack Anchor Drill is here to set up Draglubion, and finish the game (Image via Konami)

It also lets the player target another machine monster and combine their levels until the end of the turn. Now the player has two Level 8 monsters for XYZ summoning. This sets the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel player for victory.

Draglubion into Heart-eartH Dragon in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Number 97: Draglubion requires two level 8 monsters, which is incredibly easy with the above cards. It cannot be targeted by the opponent’s card effects, and the player can detach a material from this card once a turn.

The player then picks two monsters with different names from the Extra Deck and/or Graveyard, other than Draglubion. Then, pick Number 92: Heart-eartH Dragon and Number C92: Heart-eartH Dragon, and attach C92 to 92.

Draglubion leads to the Heart-eartH Dragons in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

Heart-eartH Dragon cannot perish in battle, and any damage the player would take from battle would involve this card getting reflected back to the opponent. Suddenly, the game has shifted.

This particular monster can detach a material card to banish all cards that were set, Normal Summoned, or Special Summoned this turn, during an opponent’s end phase. The player can then get rid of C92 and bring it back next turn with Draglubion.

The C92 Heart-eartH Chaos Dragon is also immune to being destroyed in battle. On top of that, whenever one of the player’s monsters deals battle damage to the opponent, the player gains that much in Life Points.

Few things are more frustrating than an overpowered monster that can come back stronger if it's defeated (Image via Konami)

At this point it’s elementary, and the game is all but over. This deck also has several useful trap cards to wait for perfect times to strike, and a nice board of possible early-game XYZ monsters.

Gadget decklist in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Green Gadget x3

Red Gadget x3

Yellow Gadget x3

Silver Gadget x3

Gold Gadget x3

Infinitrack Anchor Drill x3

Mystical Space Typhoon x3

Book of Moon x3

Torrential Tribute x3

Bottomless Trap Hole x3

Compulsory Evacuation Device x3

Traptrix Trap Hole Nightmare x3

Oasis of Dragon Souls x3

Extra decklist for Gadgets in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Photon Pailloperative x1

Number 50: Blackship of Corn x1

Number 82: Heartlanddraco x1

Number 80: Rhapsody in Berserk x1

Gagaga Samurai x1

Super Quantal Mech Beast Aeroboros x1

Heavy Armored Train Ironwolf x3

Number 70: Malevolent Sin x2

Aegaion the Sea Castrum x1

Number 97: Draglubion

Number 92: Heart-eartH Dragon

Number C92: Heart-eartH Chaos Dragon

Final thoughts on the N/R Rarity Event and Gadgets

The possibility of self-burning decks continuous dominance Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel festivals is real, as they can be built with just Normal and Rare cards. That said, I think this deck is one of the most powerful on offer in the event and is easy to build.

It’s satisfying to play in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and the 92/C92 Dragons are wonderful. There’s an argument to be made about having either one on top, depending on the player’s needs. It’s one of my favorite decks to play in this kind of format. If a player has a nice pile of Normal and Rare crafting materials lying around, it might be time to put them to use for this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel event.

