5 best Ultra Rare cards to craft in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in March 2022

There are so many Ultra Rare cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it may not always be clear what cards a player should hunt down for their decks and collections. Though this may vary wildly from player to player, these cards are powerful options to help deal with the current meta for decks in March 2022.

Many of these cards can be used in virtually any deck and can stop a wide variety of decks, combos, and cards.

What are the 5 best Ultra Rare cards to seek out in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Though this list is ultimately the writer’s opinion, it was incredibly hard to pick five. There are many powerful hand traps and staples that can be used in any deck. Instead, this list will feature cards that do a variety of things, from stopping opponents to setting up huge, game-winning plays.

An honorable mention goes to Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, because it’s also one of the best cards in the game. But when choosing between it, Maxx “C,” and Nibiru, I like the effects of the other two more than Ash Blossom. The power of card draw and forced tribute is very serious.

Top 5 Ultra Rare cards to craft in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Imperial Order

Super Polymerization

Forbidden Droplets

Nibiru, the Primal Being

Maxx “C”

5) Imperial Order completely negates spell effects in play

Some players simply give up when this card hits the field, because it's that devastating (Image via Konami)

Imperial Order is limited to one per deck, making it an ideal pick-up. Not having to craft three of these is very appealing. On the other hand, it often comes up in conversations about cards that need to be banned. Why? Because spell effects are nullified.

This costs 700 Life Points per turn to keep in play, but in exchange, all Spell effects on the field are negated. Spell cards are very powerful and very useful, but having access to none of those abilities can make some decks crumble and forfeit right away. It’s one of the best floodgate cards in the game, hands down.

4) Super Polymerization is a top-tier Fusion Spell

There's nothing quite like tributing an opponent's cards to get a powerful monster (Image via Konami)

Super Polymerization is also limited, but to two per deck. That is because it’s arguably one of the most powerful Fusion Spells in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and is Quick Play as well. This means it can be played from the player’s hand at any time.

The player just has to discard one card, and then they can Fusion Summon 1 Fusion Monster from their Extra Deck, using monsters from both sides of the field as material. Players cannot activate cards or effects in response to it either.

The opponent cannot stop the duelist from tributing all of their monsters to get something major in play.

In addition to summoning a huge monster, this card can remove every monster from the other player’s field, and gets around protections and defenses. It’s worth keeping a Fusion Monster or two in a player’s Extra Deck for situations like this.

3) Forbidden Droplets is an incredible negate engine

Forbidden Droplet negates so many combos in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel quite easily (Image via Konami)

Forbidden Droplets is easily one of the most powerful field negates in the game. It requires the player to discard any number of cards or their field and put them in the graveyard. By the end of the turn, this Quick-Play spell allows the player to target the many Effect Monsters the opponent has.

Any effects those monsters have are now negated, and they also lose half of their Attack Power.

If the Forbidden Droplets user discards a monster, spell, and trap, the opponent cannot activate any of those in response. It’s one of the best staples in the game for just that reason.

2) Nibiru, the Primal Being, is the ultimate anti-combo card

What killed the dinosaurs? Maybe it was Nibiru, the Primal Being in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

One of the biggest combo types right now is summoning multiple monsters a turn. Nibiru, the Primal Being, is a card often talked about for just that reason in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Once a player summons five times in a turn, it’s time to play this from the hand, tributing all of the opponent’s monsters, eliminating their field.

They receive a Primal Being Token with Attack/Defense equal to the tributed monsters’ totals, but that is easily dealt with. The Nibiru player also receives a 3,000 Attack Power Nibiru to use, which can deal with most threats. The big draw for this card is that it wipes a player’s board for so many of the best meta decks going.

1) Maxx “C” rewards the owner with potentially tons of card draw

Maxx "C" rewards players with potentially tons of card draw (Image via Konami)

Maxx “C” is a must-have in every deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Why would that be, though? Being able to draw cards is a major resource in the game, and there’s potential for someone to draw five cards in a turn.

During any player’s turn, the owner of this can discard it to the graveyard, and for the rest of the turn, each time the opponent Special Summons a monster, the Maxx “C” owner can draw one card.

For those annoying combo summon decks, this has the potential to pull many powerful cards to start responding to further threats.

There are so many amazing cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but this is a great start to some of the best in the game as of March 2022. The top decks and meta picks will rotate from month to month, as will the most ideal cards to counter them.

