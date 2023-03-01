Beale Street Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price and more

The Beale Street Music Festival has confirmed the 2023 line-up, with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Roots, and Young The Giant headlining the event. The festival will be held from May 5 to 7 at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, Tennessee.

Other artists in the line-up include The Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet, Earth, Wind & Fire, Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, AJR, 311, and Glorilla. Other acts include Gary Clark Jr, Ziggy Marley, Halestorm, Live, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, Dru Hill, Mike, Andy Grammar, and Yola.

There will be performances by Toadies, Los Lobos, Lucinda Williams, Living Colour, KEB MO, Finesse2tymes, Big Boogie, Cameo, The Bar-Kays, White Reaper, North Mississippi AllStars, Shovels & Rope, Phony PPL. Low Cut Connie, Bernard Allison, Marcy Playground, Ana Popovic, and more. The additional line-up will be announced later by the festival.

Beale Street Music Festival @BealeStMusicFes memphisinmay.org/lineup Beale Street Music Festival May 5-7, 2023 at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront in Memphis, TN. 🤘 Beale Street Music Festival May 5-7, 2023 at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront in Memphis, TN. 🤘🎸memphisinmay.org/lineup https://t.co/dQQK4pufYa

Beale Street Music Festival 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price, and more

Fans can purchase the tickets at the festival’s official website, memphisinmay.org. There are various types of tickets available on the website.

General Admission - 3-Day Pass (Tier 3) will be valid for each Day of the Beale Street Festival. Fans can buy General Admission passes early to save money as quantities are limited at the price of $205.00. There is also a General Admission - Single Day ticket (Early Bird) Tier 1 that costs $88.53.

Fans can also get a VIP Admission - 3 Day Pass, which will be Valid for VIP Admission each day of the Beale Street Festival. The VIP 3-Day Pass costs $995.00.

Beale Street Music Festival @BealeStMusicFes 🤘 memphisinmay.org/bsmf Three-day passes for $185 are almost gone! When they sell out, the price goes up. We'll see you back on the river for Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park on May 5-7! Three-day passes for $185 are almost gone! When they sell out, the price goes up. We'll see you back on the river for Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park on May 5-7! 🎸🤘 memphisinmay.org/bsmf https://t.co/K66NAkB9AM

The VIP ticket includes a designated viewing area at each stage on a raised, covered platform with an unobstructed view, limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis, and dedicated VIP-only entry lanes with in & out privileges.

There is also access to VIP-only bars serving wine and beer, five drink tickets per day to redeem for complimentary alcoholic drinks, VIP-only air-conditioned restrooms, festival snacks, 2023 Beale Street Music Festival poster, hats, t-shirt, and access to VIP-only Xfinity charging stations. VIP customers can choose Express Shipping Delivery or Will Call pickup when purchasing tickets.

Beale Street Music Festival @BealeStMusicFes Very pleased to announce the Blues will return to the Beale Street Music Festival! Free and open to the public the @travelmemphis Blues Stage on Beale in Handy park will feature a powerhouse lineup of top national and regionally Blues artist throughout the weekend of May 5-7. Very pleased to announce the Blues will return to the Beale Street Music Festival! Free and open to the public the @travelmemphis Blues Stage on Beale in Handy park will feature a powerhouse lineup of top national and regionally Blues artist throughout the weekend of May 5-7. https://t.co/6mHmz9CTJG

Memphis in May will ship VIP passes in the week of April 17 for those that select Express Shipping for delivery. Fans must order VIP passes before April 14 for passes to be shipped. All VIP passes purchased after April 14 will be available for pickup at Will Call. International VIP customers will need to pick up their passes at Will Call.

Memphis in May International Festival aims to promote and celebrate Memphis culture, have economic growth, and increase global awareness via education. Memphis holds the city’s biggest events, including the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Poll : 0 votes