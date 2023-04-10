Pinkberry White Peach tart frozen yogurt: Availability, ingredients, and all you need to know

Pinkberry enjoys adding unique spins to traditional dishes to excite customers. Lemoncello, Lava Swirl, Salted Caramel Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Strawberry Shortcake were among the seasonal yogurt flavors the brand offered last year. They also debuted a ruby chocolate flavor to celebrate the start of the new year.

The company is now all set to treat customers to a brand-new White Peach frozen tart yogurt. The new menu item is currently available for purchase in participating locations around the country for a brief period of time until June 22, 2023.

Pinkberry's White Peach tart frozen yogurt can be ordered with a wide variety of additional toppings

At Pinkberry, customers can add their choice of toppings to their swirl, including premium granolas and nuts, hand-cut fresh fruit that is never frozen, specialty chocolates, and much more.

Customers are welcome to choose their toppings for the White Peach tart frozen yogurt from a wide array of offerings. They can add fresh strawberries, blueberries, and strawberry peach puree to the new frozen yogurt. Customers are also welcome to order the White Peach frozen tart yogurt with additional varieties of fresh fruit, chocolate, granola, and more.

Pinkberry @Pinkberry Now Swirling White Peach Frozen Yogurt! Try it with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and strawberry peach puree. Only available for a limited time! Now SwirlingWhite Peach Frozen Yogurt!Try it with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and strawberry peach puree.Only available for a limited time! ✨Now Swirling✨ White Peach Frozen Yogurt! 🍑 Try it with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and strawberry peach puree.🍓 Only available for a limited time! https://t.co/KQGFXUvVTt

Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, the parent company of Pinkberry, said in a statement:

"We are thrilled to introduce our new limited time swirl and shaken teas. Our White Peach tart frozen yogurt combines all the revitalizing flavors of the season and our new Dragon Berry and Peach Mango Shaken Teas will refresh and rejuvenate our guests on those warm spring and summer days ahead!"

As Hubbell mentioned, this spring, Pinkberry is introducing two new shaken teas to its menu in addition to the White Peach tart frozen yogurt. Hibiscus tea is used to make the colorful Dragon Berry Shaken Tea, which is then shaken over ice and flavored with wildberry and dragon fruit syrups. It is then garnished with fresh blueberries and raspberries.

The cool Peach Mango Shaken Tea is made with summer peach tea, peach, and mango syrup for sweetness. It is then served with fresh mango and strawberries.

In brief about the brand

In 2005, Pinkberry made its debut in Los Angeles, California, as the first company to reimagine frozen yogurt. More than 10 years later, the band is still making delicious sweets with high-quality ingredients as part of an experience that combines distinctive products, first-rate services, and creative designs.

The company's unwavering dedication to quality and freshness has made it a fan favorite. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands, one of the world's fastest-growing franchising companies, recently purchased Pinkberry. Kahala Brands has a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and over 300 locations throughout 35 countries.

By choosing and blending fresh ingredients, the yogurt chain makes innovative frozen yogurt products that taste delicious. They pride themselves on using real milk and serving every product with freshly cut fruit. They recently added smoothies to their brand's menu and won customers over. The brand aims to maintain client loyalty by providing buyers with a seamless experience.

Poll : 0 votes