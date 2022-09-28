Pixies UK and Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American alternative rock band Pixies has announced a European tour for 2023, including four UK dates.

The shows are in support of the band's new album, Doggerel, a 12-track collection of their signature surf-rock sound, and will be released on September 30. Frank Black and company will be performing in Birmingham, Cardiff, and two London Roundhouse dates in March 2023.

Tickets for the UK and European leg shows will go on general sale at 9 am BST on Friday, September 30, on Ticketmaster. More details regarding the pricing of the tickets will be released later. Information regarding the tickets and schedule is available on the band’s official website.

Dates and venues for Pixies' 2023 European and UK tour

Here is a full list of venues and dates for the band's 2023 European and UK tour:

February 21: Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden

February 22: Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

February 25: DR Koncerthuset - København S, Denmark

February 26: Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

February 27: Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

February 28: Zenith - Munich, Germany

March 3: Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

March 4: AMARE - Den Haag, Netherlands

March 5: Tivoli Vredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

March 7: Forest National - Bruxelles, Belgium

March 9: Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

March 10: WiZink Centre - Madrid, Spain

March 11: Coliseum - A Coruña, Spain

March 13: Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

March 15: L’Olympia - Paris, France

March 17: Forum, Birmingham - United Kingdom

March 18: Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom

March 20: Roundhouse - London, United Kingdom

March 21: Roundhouse - London, United Kingdom

Pixies is scheduled to embark on a North American tour in October. The band will also be touring Australia and New Zealand.

The band's upcoming Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa tour will honor both their 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim, and their 1988 album Surfer Rosa, with all 21 tracks from the records played at the majority of shows.

In brief, about Pixies

Pixies is a rock band that formed in 1986 and released their first album, Surfer Rosa, in 1988. Black Francis, Joey Santiago, Kim Deal, and David Lovering formed the original lineup, and their debut album, which received positive reviews and became a college hit in the US and UK, catapulted them to fame.

Pixies initially planned to embark on a tour in 2021. However, due to the current surge in Covid cases caused by the Delta variant, the group had to cancel their September tour in the United States. The canceled dates included performances at Summerfest in Milwaukee and Riotfest in Chicago.

Earlier this month, the alt-rock legends participated in NME's 'Does Rock 'N' Roll Kill Braincells?!’ challenge, in which veteran musicians were quizzed about their careers in the music industry. During the challenge, frontman Black Francis and drummer David Lovering also talked about their upcoming album, their past releases, and more.

Prior to Doggerel, the group had last released an album in 2019, titled Beneath the Eyrie.

