Platonic episode 10 (finale) ending explained: Did Will end his friendship with Sylvia? 

After 10 episodes, the comedy series on Apple TV+, Platonic, has concluded. The series showcases the relationship between two good friends, Sylvia and Will. The fact they were always there for each other made it simpler for them to deal with complex issues in their own lives.

The last episode titled, When Will Met Sylvia, saw Will and Sylvia get into an argument, but they soon resolved their indifferences and helped each other to become better versions of themselves. This episode was directed by Nicholas Stoller and written by Francesca Delbanco. It was released on July 12, 2023, on Apple TV+.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Tensions flare between Sylvia and Will at a housewarming party."

Platonic episode 10 (finale) ending explained: Did Will secure a new job?

Episode 10 of Platonic saw the two besties, Will and Sylvia having a massive argument. However, despite their best efforts, it was difficult for them to remain enemies and disregard one another.

After the argument, Sylvia seriously considered becoming an event planner. She gained confidence and started looking for references to start her new career. Things finally began to fall in line for her. Soon after, she received a call from San Diego informing her that Johnny Rev had been charged with sexual misconduct. Even her testimony was sought by the caller.

Sylvia soon contacted Will and suggested he take up Johnny's job once he was erased from the equation. Sylvia truly cared about Will and he knew it. They both flew to San Diego and met with the company's CEO Jenna. Jenna was impressed with Will and offered him the job.

Will now had to move to a new city and start a new life. This required him to relocate and separate himself from his close friends. They briefly exchanged anxious glances while wondering whether their separation would affect their friendship. But the truth was, they could never break their connection.

The episode ended with a sequence of events that happened a year after Will moved to San Diego. Sylvia became a successful event planner and worked on Kater and Andy's wedding. Will, too was invited to the wedding and was dating Jenna.

Both friends were happy with what they had. Will and Jenna were engaged and Sylvia was asked to coordinate and plan the event. Distance meant nothing to Will and Sylvia because their friendship was stronger than that.

Platonic synopsis

Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, the official synopsis of Platonic reads:

“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way."

Platonic stars Rose Byrne as Sylvia, Seth Rogen as Will, Luke Macfarlane as Charlie, Tre Hale as Andy, Andrew Lopez as Reggie, and Carla Gallo as Katie.

Executive producers of the show are Conor Welch, Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Francesca Delbanco, and Nicholas Stoller.

