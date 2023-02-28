In November 2022, former Playboy model Kelsey Turner, who called herself Badd Barbie, entered an Alford Plea deal in the killing of a reputed child psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard, whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in the Nevada desert in 2019.

Turner, assisted by her then-boyfriend Jon Logan Kennison and roommate Diana Pena, brutally attacked the 71-year-old psychiatrist, cleaned the crime scene, and dumped his body. Pena was the first to plead guilty and testify against the other two, who eventually entered their respective plea deals in exchange for a lesser charge in 2022.

Sources state that Kelsey Turner is serving a 10 to 25 year prison term at the Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center in Las Vegas after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

An upcoming episode of The Playboy Murders on ID, titled Sugar Baby, will revisit the case on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The synopsis of the episode states:

"A 25-year-old Playboy Italia model connects with a 71-year-old doctor after he sees her photos online; he supports her for two years and gives her more than $300,000 before threatening to cut her off, and their relationship takes a deadly turn."

Kelsey Turner, her then-boyfriend, and her roommate were arrested for Dr. Thomas Burchard's murder in 2019

In November 2022, 29-year-old Kelsey Turner made headlines in 2019 after being arrested for the death of Monterey, California-based child psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard. She filed an Alford plea to the charge of second-degree murder, indicating that she admits responsibility while maintaining her innocence.

Before accepting a plea agreement, the former Playboy and Maxim model had pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to murder 71-year-old Burchard, whose body was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car in a desert area east of Las Vegas.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that the victim died from blunt force trauma to the head, declaring the case homicide.

According to authorities, Kelsey Turner and Dr. Thomas Burchard, who were together for nearly two years, had an intimate relationship before the murder.

Reports also stated that the latter paid rent for March, April, and June for the model's Las Vegas residence. Turner's roommate, Diana Pena, and her then-boyfriend, Jon Logan Kennison, were also charged in connection to the case.

Judy Earp, who was in a long-term relationship with Burchard for 17 years, claimed that the latter provided Turner nearly $300,000 in a setup similar to a sugar daddy and a sugar baby.

The model, however, denied all claims of s*xual contact between them. Earp also alleged that he showed compassion for the model and mother-of-two who, until Burchard intervened, could not obtain a lease on a home.

Kelsey Turner, a mother of two, was sentenced to prison after entering an Alford Plea deal last year

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Diana Pena pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder in June 2019, while Kennison pled guilty to second-degree murder in June 2022. Pena, who lived with Kelsey Turner and Jon Logan Kennison at the time, testified that she witnessed Kennison attack Dr. Thomas Burchard with a baseball bat inside a Las Vegas home.

The attack occurred after Turner grew angry over pictures and texts she discovered on the victim's phone. Pena also mentioned that after attacking Burchard, Turner and Kennison intended to take him to the hospital. The model later urged her boyfriend to "knock Thomas out."

Reports stated that the incident occurred when Burchard traveled to meet Turner in Las Vegas to break up with her and inform her that he would no longer be paying for her lifestyle.

Jon Logan Kennison received a sentence of 18 to 45 years. Meanwhile, Kelsey Turner, who entered an Alford Plea deal in November 2022, was given a 10 to 25 year jail term earlier this year.

According to reports, Turner is currently serving time at the Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center in Las Vegas and will only be eligible for parole after March 2029.

