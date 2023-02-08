The iconic British sitcom Fawlty Towers is getting a reboot after more than four decades. The original show aired between 1975 and 1979 and was ranked first on the British Film Institute's list of the 100 Greatest British Television Programs in 2000.

Fawlty Towers starred John Cleese as Basil Fawlty, Prunella Scales as Sybil Fawlty, Connie Booth as Polly Sherman, and Andrew Sachs as Manuel. It also had several actors in guest and recurring roles.

When the reboot was announced, fans of the original show expressed their displeasure and skepticism on Twitter. One fan pleaded with the producers not to mess with the original show as "it's a perfect time capsule" and "a reboot could ruin the legacy it managed to create."

Fiona Adorno🌻 @FionaAdorno Please don't reboot perfection.

Fawlty Towers is a perfect time capsule. Hermetically sealed.



We don't want a new version . This is how legacies are ruined. Please don't reboot perfection.Fawlty Towers is a perfect time capsule. Hermetically sealed.We don't want a new version . This is how legacies are ruined.

Fans on Twitter unsure about Fawlty Towers reboot

When Fawlty Towers hit BBC2 in the late 1970s, the political scenario was different than that of today. The original show contained a lot of edgy and offensive jokes that could face heavy backlash if made in the current political scenario.

People have therefore urged the showrunners to abandon the concept of a reboot and maintain the status quo of the show.

Pippa Ettore @pettore John Cleese is set to return to screens as Basil Fawlty, with a reboot of the star's famous comedy Fawlty Towers in the works.



( gosh I can see it only lasting a day with today's touchy sensitive highly offended lot!) John Cleese is set to return to screens as Basil Fawlty, with a reboot of the star's famous comedy Fawlty Towers in the works.( gosh I can see it only lasting a day with today's touchy sensitive highly offended lot!) https://t.co/JMfnShtv2E

Andrew Raeburn @andrew_raeburn Fully expecting the Fawlty Towers reboot to be the sort of television the Daily Mail tells us "couldn't be made these days". Fully expecting the Fawlty Towers reboot to be the sort of television the Daily Mail tells us "couldn't be made these days".

Craig Platt @LastLaughBlog Who will play the Major in the Fawlty Towers reboot? And will John Cleese insist the character still use the N-word (to fight woke-ism)? #FawltyTowers Who will play the Major in the Fawlty Towers reboot? And will John Cleese insist the character still use the N-word (to fight woke-ism)? #FawltyTowers https://t.co/ViSoPKMHfz

Benji Clifford ☮️ @la_bonj I can't stand comedy reboots with older characters being rubbish at computers, not being able to use a mobile phone or getting social media website titles wrong. It's been done a million times and we all know the new Fawlty Towers will be all of this and more. I can't stand comedy reboots with older characters being rubbish at computers, not being able to use a mobile phone or getting social media website titles wrong. It's been done a million times and we all know the new Fawlty Towers will be all of this and more.

Fans believe that the show's quips and comedy will be exceedingly rude and offensive to 21st-century viewers. They even claim that it is one of the shows that the Daily Mail would deem impossible to produce today. John Cleese frequently used the N-word in the show, which might be a serious problem.

One particular fan said that shows where older characters are not able to use phones or social media, have been done several times and it's just not funny anymore.

Henry @henweb Those of you getting worried that John Cleese is going to make the Fawlty Towers reboot racist… you do remember that the original was already pretty racist and xenophobic, don’t you? Those of you getting worried that John Cleese is going to make the Fawlty Towers reboot racist… you do remember that the original was already pretty racist and xenophobic, don’t you?

puds @havingalaugh predictions for fawlty towers reboot:



- basil forced to work as an underling at a hotel run by a cartoonishly humourless woman or poc

- "don't mention the pronouns!"

- basil boots young guest up the arse over wifi access predictions for fawlty towers reboot:- basil forced to work as an underling at a hotel run by a cartoonishly humourless woman or poc- "don't mention the pronouns!"- basil boots young guest up the arse over wifi access

ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ 2000 @SloaneFragment john cleese writing the fawlty towers reboot...



don't mention the... pronouns... yes hahahah i am a comedy legend. john cleese writing the fawlty towers reboot...don't mention the... pronouns... yes hahahah i am a comedy legend.

Luke @BarbaraYetaxa I loved Fawlty Towers but knowing Cleese nowadays I’m terrified the reboot is just gonna be a series of bigoted insults without jokes aimed at ‘offending snowflakes’ I loved Fawlty Towers but knowing Cleese nowadays I’m terrified the reboot is just gonna be a series of bigoted insults without jokes aimed at ‘offending snowflakes’

Fans feel that the original show was racist and xenophobic, to begin with. Pronouns could be the butt of jokes in the rebooted version and fans are just not up for it. as it did in the 1970s. Making such a show today could be a disaster, with thousands of people offended if it includes politically incorrect jokes, as it did in the 1970s.

What is Fawlty Towers about?

Fawlty Towers is set in a fictional hotel of the same name in the seaside town of Torquay on the English Riviera. The show revolves around owner Basil Fawlty, his bossy wife Sybil, the sensible chambermaid Polly who believes in justice, and English-challenged Spanish waiter Manuel. These characters are constantly met with troublesome guests and try to find a way out of the nuisance.

The official synopsis of Fawlty Towers reads:

"Hotel owner Basil Fawlty's incompetence, short fuse, and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away."

The Beatles member John Lennon, who was a fan of the show once said,

"I love Fawlty Towers. I'd like to be in that. [It's] the greatest show I've seen in years... what a masterpiece, a beautiful thing."

The show was created by John Cleese and Connie Booth and was named the greatest-ever British TV sitcom by a panel of comedy experts compiled by the Radio Times. It won the British Academy Television Award for Best Scripted Comedy in 1976 and 1980.

In 1980, Cleese received the British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance, and, in 2001, Basil Fawlty was ranked second on the list of the 100 Greatest TV Characters in a poll conducted by Channel 4.

Poll : 0 votes