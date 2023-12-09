PLEASURES x Pabst Blue Ribbon collab capsule: Everything we know so far

PLEASURES x Pabst Blue Ribbon collab capsule marks a significant milestone in the fusion of fashion and beverage culture. The collaboration is the result of a year-long partnership between PLEASURES, known for its expressive streetwear, and Pabst Blue Ribbon, a brand celebrated for its unique place in the beer industry.

This exclusive merchandise capsule, which closes out in 2023, offers a range of products that embody the shared ethos of creative expression, individuality, and community that both brands hold dear.

The collection boasts an array of items, including two graphic tees, a branded beanie, and a lapel pin, all exuding the distinctive character of the collaboration. The release date and pricing are as exciting as the products themselves, with items available for purchase at reasonable prices.

The graphic tees, which are a highlight of the collection, are $40, while the beanie is $36 and the lapel pin is only $8. This special collection is available for purchase at the PLEASURES website.

PLEASURES: Pabst Blue Ribbon collab capsule (Image via Nikki Nixon)

The PLEASURES x Pabst Blue Ribbon capsule features some exclusive designed items. Each product in the collection reflects the distinctive aesthetics and values of both brands. Let's delve into the details of each item.

Graphic Tees: A Blend of Art and Comfort

The graphic tees, available in black and white, feature a unique PLEASURES-ified take on PBR's iconic beer van, showcasing a creative blend of art and fashion. Screen-printed with care, these tees offer both style and comfort.

Acrylic Beanie: A Touch of Elegance

The 100% acrylic beanie, dipped in PBR's captivating blue color, is another standout item. Priced at $36, it features an embroidered PLEASURES logo and a PBR Ribbon Patch, adding a touch of elegance and brand identity.

PBR Lapel Pin: A Symbol of Collaboration

Rounding out the collection is the silver-plated PBR lapel pin, available for $8. This pin symbolizes the collaboration's ethos and adds a refined touch to any outfit.

Additional Pieces: Anticipating the Future

The collection also hints at additional pieces, such as a jacket and socks, which are expected to be released in 2024. These upcoming items, showcased in the lookbook, promise to add more depth to this already impressive collaboration.

A Toast to the Collaboration

Alex James, co-founder of PLEASURES, and Josh Feingold, Director of Marketing Partnerships at PBR, both expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

Their statements reflect a mutual appreciation for beer, creativity, individuality, and the joy of collaboration. This capsule, as they both suggest, is more than just merchandise; it's a celebration of a successful partnership and shared values.

The PLEASURES x Pabst Blue Ribbon collab capsule is available now at the PLEASURES website. This collection is not just a range of products; it represents a unique fusion of two different worlds, bringing together fashion and beverage culture.

This partnership appeals to a wide audience, offering something for every lover of either brand, thanks to its affordable prices and diverse choice of merchandise. As we look forward to more releases in 2024, this collection demonstrates the power of creative collaboration.