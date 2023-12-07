Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The world of sportswear is witnessing an exciting collaboration with the Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection. This partnership brings together Trophy Hunting, known for its innovative sportswear, and '47, a brand celebrated for its athletic apparel. Following Trophy Hunting's successful collaboration with PUMA, this new range promises a fresh take on NBA fashion.

Trophy Hunting is a black, AAPI, and Latinx-owned sportswear label that's making waves in the industry. Their approach to sportswear blends traditional elements with modern streetwear aesthetics, creating unique and stylish pieces. The collaboration with '47 marks a new chapter in Trophy Hunting's journey, showcasing their commitment to innovative and inclusive fashion.

The Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection is set to redefine NBA style. Scheduled for release on Trophy Hunting's online store, the collection is expected to attract a wide audience with its unique approach to team colors and design.

The leading weatherproof coach's jacket is priced at $250, making this collection a sought-after item for NBA fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection will be available at online stores

The collection is a perfect combination of style and functionality, with each piece showcasing Trophy Hunting's distinctive approach to design. The Weatherproof Coach’s Jacket, priced at $250, is a standout item.

Its water-resistant poly/nylon construction makes it both fashionable and functional. The interior satin lining of the jacket is embellished with Trophy Hunting's unique Blackwatch Plaid pattern, which incorporates the Larry O'Brien trophy motif throughout the silhouette.

The collection also includes three styles of hats: a wool strapback hat, a cotton-twill bucket hat, and a Blackwatch poly bucket hat.

Each hat is designed to complement the collection’s aesthetic, adding versatility and style to the entire range. Additionally, the collection boasts a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a graphic tee, each crafted with attention to detail and quality.

Symbolism and Branding

Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection (Image via Trophy Hunting)

A unique aspect of the Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection is the intentional use of Trophy Hunting's circle logo. This logo is not just a brand marker; it symbolizes the infinite process of Trophy Hunting, representing the chase, reward, journey, and ceremony.

This logo is thoughtfully stitched as a silicone patch on the right sleeve of the Weatherproof Coach’s Jacket, resembling more of a seal than a mere logo, adding a touch of exclusivity and meaning to the collection.

The price range of the collection is as follows:

Trophy Hunting X '47 NBA Plaid Bucket Hat: $50.00

Trophy Hunting X '47 NBA Plaid Strapback: $40.00

Trophy Hunting X '47 NBA Hoodie, Navy: $250.00

Trophy Hunting X '47 NBA Tee: $50.00

The Heritage of Trophy Hunting and '47 Brand

Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection (Image via Trophy Hunting)

Understanding the history of trophy hunting and the '47 brand adds to the enjoyment of this collaboration. Trophy hunting has always been on the cutting edge of designing apparel that celebrates personal excellence and self-defined accomplishment.

Their ethos is reflected in their products, which are more than just clothing but also symbols of success and flair.

On the other hand, the '47 brand has established itself as a leader in athletic apparel, known for its quality and innovative designs. The collaboration between these two brands in the Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection is a meeting of minds, where fashion meets function in the most stylish way possible.

The Trophy Hunting x '47 brand NBA capsule collection is a groundbreaking collaboration in the world of NBA fashion. It brings a fresh and innovative approach to team apparel, blending classic style with modern design elements. The collection's emphasis on high-quality materials, distinctive design, and significant branding distinguishes it in the sportswear market.

Available now on Trophy Hunting's online store, this collection is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of personal greatness and style to their wardrobe.

With this collaboration, Trophy Hunting and the '47 brand have set a new standard in NBA-themed fashion, one that celebrates the journey and achievements of every individual.