"Plot twist": Love is Blind alum Kyle Abrams' engagement to girlfriend Tania Deleanos has fans flooding best wishes

Kyle Abrams was a cast member of Love is Blind in season 2, which aired in 2022. However, he didn't find love during his time on the show and ended up getting his heart broken. Now, less than a year later, it looks like Abrams has finally found his partner, as he recently proposed to his girlfriend, Tania Deleanos, in Chicago on April 11, 2023.

Taking to social media to share the exciting news, Kyle posted the video of their engagement on Monday, April 17, on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

“Scene 2... Thank you to everyone involved! I couldn’t have done it without you.”

In an interview with E! News, Kyle said:

"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform. One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whilst having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago."

Social media abuzz with best wishes for Tania Deleanos and Kyle Abrams as the two get engaged

Abrams proposed with a beautiful custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. During her interview with E! News, Tania Deleanos shared:

"I loved everything about the way Kyle proposed. Most importantly, he surprised me with having both of our families there to share the special moment. It meant so much because he knows how important family is to me and he did not disappoint. And the mariachi was absolutely perfect!"

She added:

"The most admirable thing about Kyle is his innate ability to live life not caring what others think. He can be so charming. It amazes me how he makes things happen and gets anything and everything he wants.”

The comments section on Kyle's Instagram post about the engagement has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple:

In season 2 of Love is Blind, Kyle Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley

Through the pods, Abrams and Shaina had a wonderful connection on Netflix's Love is Blind season 2. Having spent some time talking to each other through the pods, Kyle proposed to her. They did not make it to the altar, however, as they broke up before their marriage.

After the show ended, Shaina married Christos Lardakis, the CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club, in Vouliagmeni, Greece.

Following the Love is Blind season's conclusion, Kyle and Deepti Vempati began dating. During the second season of the show, Deepti Vempati had rejected Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the alter.

After a few months of dating, on September 20, 2022, Kyle shared an Instagram post in which he explained how he and Deepti "decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

In the same post, Kyle also noted that he had "embarked on a new relationship." Later on, in November, Kyle made things Instagram-official by posting a picture of him and Tania Deleanos.

In his interview with E! News, Kyle shared that after his first date with Tania, he was sure he would marry her, and he told his mother and best friends the same. The two are now planning their wedding.

However, they have not shared any details about it yet, so fans will have to wait for further details.

