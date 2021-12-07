×
Post game viral video of Alabama cheerleader and coach trends online after fans speculate Pete Golding's involvement 

A video of a man hugging an Alabama cheerleader has gone viral (Image via Getty Images)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Dec 07, 2021 07:00 PM IST
A video of a man hugging an Alabama cheerleader has gone viral on Twitter. Netizens believed that the man caught in action is married Crimson Tide coach Pete Golding. This took place after the recent Alabama versus Georgia football game.

There were many moments on the field which left football fans excited but the events which occurred post-match caught the attention of netizens.

Coach Pete bringing a little something with him to the trophy ceremony! 👀 @OldrowAlabama https://t.co/GruWGb9EFM

Sunday afternoon's match left Alabama fans excited as the team defeated Georgia 41-24. They went on to claim the SEC championship for the seventh time in the last decade.

Did Pete Golding hug the Alabama cheerleader?

After internet sleuths spent their time investigating the occurrence, it has been confirmed that the man hugging the Alabama cheerleader was not Golding. However, he .

The man caught embracing the Alabama cheerleader did look surprisingly similar to the coach, he was a different individual named Jake Long. Long is a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama, according to his Instagram profile.

Jake Long also took to his Twitter profile on December 5 stating that it was him hugging the Alabama cheerleader and not his “boss man” (Pete Golding).

@ParkerBranton @CoachGolding That’s me boss, and my girl bragan, everybody always mixes me up with the boss man

The former was forced to do so after Golding received immense backlash online for getting too close to the Alabama cheerleader despite being married to Carolyn Golding. Along with being married, Golding is also a father.

A few comments on social media bashing Pete Golding included:

“That was Pete Golding. A cheerleader jumped on him and wrapped her arm around his neck. He pointed at the camera and her face got stoic!”
“Ummmm Pete Golding just got caught on camera carrying a cheerleader around the field oops”

Another comment regarding the same read:

“What’s going on with Pete Golding and the cheerleader??????”

Adding to Jake Long addressing the confusion, he stated that the resemblance with the Crimson Tide’s coach is “uncanny.” He posted a picture of the two standing next to each other as well.

@ParkerBranton @CoachGolding Yeah, it’s kinda uncanny…. https://t.co/0XGuaw1Vex

The Alabama cheerleader spotted in the video is in fact Jake Long’s girlfriend and Barstool athlete Bregan Smith. She has appeared on Long’s Instagram posts several times as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
