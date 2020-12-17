Top 10 NFL cheerleaders

Cheerleaders are usually forgotten about until you catch a glimpse of them on the sidelines. The NFL Cheerleaders embody their team's image that it wants to convey. Cheerleaders are the community's service organization. The squads appear all across their state at charity events representing the team organization's charities.
The Cheerleaders
#10 The Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have considerable interaction with their fans, they have many blog posts and Twitter feeds. Other than the cheerleaders who perform at home games, the Atlanta Falcons show travels to perform at various venues.
#9 Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders cheerleading squad, also known as the Raiderettes, gets a lot of press in the league and the most sponsorship. The Raiderttes Foundation have increased community and civic health through military support and youth development.
#8 New Orleans Saints
The Saints cheerleading squad is called the Saintsaitions. They are ambassadors for the organization and participate in various community events. The Saintsations have their charitable foundations, including the Saintsations Inspiration Program.
#7 New York Jets
The New York Giants are one of the teams that don't have a cheerleading squad. Therefore, giving the Jets an advantage in the nation's largest football market. The group established themselves as Jets Flights Crew.
#6 Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles cheerleading squad is among the most philanthropic; members of the squad have toured some army bases in Iraq and Kuwait, visiting with U.S. soldiers and broadcasting some generous Eagles vigor.
#5 Denver Broncos
The Broncos cheerleading squad commits 1,000 hours per year to charities and events in the area, including fundraisers for troops overseas.
#4 Houston Texans
The Texans cheerleading squad has a huge social media following; this generates a lot of fan support. The Texans squad represents the team at public events throughout the year. Even during the pandemic, the squad recently hosted a virtual Bingo with seniors event, where the girls played with the residents.
#3 New England Patriots
The Patriots cheerleading squad is in mourning. On Dec 4, Tracy Sormanti long time cheer director, after a three year battle with myeloma, has passed away. Sormanti has been with the patriots cheerleading squad for 32 years. Despite their loss the Pats cheerleaders manage to help those in need.
#2 Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins cheerleading squad performs many dances at the Hard Rock stadium. The cheerleaders also release an annual swimsuit calendar every year. The Dolphins cheerleaders, like the other squads, hosted their cheerleading auditions virtually due to the pandemic.
#1 Dallas Cowboys
The prestigious Cowboys Cheerleaders are top of the league thanks to their reality T.V. "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading; Making the Team." The Dallas Cowboys charities rely on their mission statement, which is built on a philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, the resources, the means to help themselves.Published 17 Dec 2020, 13:23 IST