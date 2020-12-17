Top 10 NFL cheerleaders

Cheerleaders are usually forgotten about until you catch a glimpse of them on the sidelines. The NFL Cheerleaders embody their team's image that it wants to convey. Cheerleaders are the community's service organization. The squads appear all across their state at charity events representing the team organization's charities.

The Cheerleaders

#10 The Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have considerable interaction with their fans, they have many blog posts and Twitter feeds. Other than the cheerleaders who perform at home games, the Atlanta Falcons show travels to perform at various venues.

Nine of our friends at Annandale Village had their Halloween costumes and pumpkins destroyed when a tree fell on their home during the recent storm.



We made a surprise visit to bring them new costumes, pumpkins and candy just in time for Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/NVgYWLRO3n — Falcons Cheerleaders (@ATLCheerleaders) October 31, 2020

#9 Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders

The Raiders cheerleading squad, also known as the Raiderettes, gets a lot of press in the league and the most sponsorship. The Raiderttes Foundation have increased community and civic health through military support and youth development.

#8 New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints

The Saints cheerleading squad is called the Saintsaitions. They are ambassadors for the organization and participate in various community events. The Saintsations have their charitable foundations, including the Saintsations Inspiration Program.

#7 New York Jets

The New York Giants are one of the teams that don't have a cheerleading squad. Therefore, giving the Jets an advantage in the nation's largest football market. The group established themselves as Jets Flights Crew.

The New York Jets Cheerleaders Just Won a Major Victory in Their Fight for Fair Pay https://t.co/Oo9oPa6tRd pic.twitter.com/fXVNvLokEk — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 29, 2016

#6 Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles cheerleading squad is among the most philanthropic; members of the squad have toured some army bases in Iraq and Kuwait, visiting with U.S. soldiers and broadcasting some generous Eagles vigor.

#5 Denver Broncos

The Broncos cheerleading squad commits 1,000 hours per year to charities and events in the area, including fundraisers for troops overseas.

Sending some holiday “Cheer” to make our troops grin from ear to ear! 😁 Thank you to all of those in #BroncosCountry who donated to #CheerForTheTroops 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ 🇺🇸



⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #SaluteToService | #DBC2020 | #CFTT pic.twitter.com/pRxIOttYZO — Broncos Cheerleaders (@BroncosCheer) December 6, 2020

#4 Houston Texans

Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans

The Texans cheerleading squad has a huge social media following; this generates a lot of fan support. The Texans squad represents the team at public events throughout the year. Even during the pandemic, the squad recently hosted a virtual Bingo with seniors event, where the girls played with the residents.

#3 New England Patriots

The Patriots cheerleading squad is in mourning. On Dec 4, Tracy Sormanti long time cheer director, after a three year battle with myeloma, has passed away. Sormanti has been with the patriots cheerleading squad for 32 years. Despite their loss the Pats cheerleaders manage to help those in need.

Driss & Kayla joined @PatPatriot and the Patriots Foundation to help distribute Christmas trees, lights and other holiday gifts to families in need! pic.twitter.com/HPM9oCPwnQ — Pats Cheerleaders (@PatsCheer) December 16, 2020

#2 Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins cheerleading squad performs many dances at the Hard Rock stadium. The cheerleaders also release an annual swimsuit calendar every year. The Dolphins cheerleaders, like the other squads, hosted their cheerleading auditions virtually due to the pandemic.

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Performing at NFL Regent Street Fan Event, B... https://t.co/ZTcb65ofsV via @YouTube — John Husam (@JohnHusam) December 11, 2020

#1 Dallas Cowboys

The prestigious Cowboys Cheerleaders are top of the league thanks to their reality T.V. "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading; Making the Team." The Dallas Cowboys charities rely on their mission statement, which is built on a philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, the resources, the means to help themselves.