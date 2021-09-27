Potential President Huh Kyung Young offers to help out Squid Game victim

Looks like everyone is a fan of Squid Game, even Presidential candidate Huh Kyung Young!

Netflix's dark Korean survival show, Squid Game, has been taking the world by storm. The show has been appreciated around the world for its sharp direction and the cast's incredible acting.

But recently, Squid Game was in the news for the wrong reasons.

The show, produced by Netflix and Siren Pictures, was under fire due to a lapse on the part of the production team. Squid Game had accidentally revealed a phone number that belonged to an ordinary individual who had no connection to the show.

The victim was then bombarded with thousands of calls and messages from viewers around the world, who were unaware that the recipient was not involved with the show.

On September 26, though, an unlikely party turned up as the savior, and that was South Korean politician and Presidential candidate, Huh Kyung Young.

Huh Kyung Young offers to save the day, post Squid Game debacle

Politician Huh Kyung Young is the chief of the Democratic Republican Party. He is also the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Dividends Party. On September 26, the politician posted an announcement on his official social media handle:

"I heard that the owner of this phone number leaked on #SquidGame has been receiving a lot of serious prank calls. 'I will buy that number for 100 million won.' #HuhKyungYoungGame is possible, once you change your mind."

Huh Kyung Young also extended an invitation to the victim of Squid Game, assuring them that he would buy the number:

"To the individual who was victimized due to the exposed business card in Squid Game, please come visit Haneulgung. I will really buy your number."

Huh Kyung Young has also released a series of election campaign posters, with his face edited onto various posters and scenes from Squid Game.

Huh Kyung Young is currently in the running for the 20th South Korean Presidential election, which is scheduled for March 2022.

This is not the first time the politician has referred to K-dramas in his campaigns. Huh Kyung Young is well known for making use of themes from historic or saeguk dramas, as a campaign strategy.

Incidentally, Huh Kyung Young is no stranger to the world of entertainment. Even before he offered to help out Squid Game, the politician, who is well known for his eccentric behavior, had also tried his hand at singing!

In 2009, the politician released a single, "Call Me", which was supposed to target the younger generation. Huh Kyung Young had made a strange claim before the release, announcing that the spirit of none other than Michael Jackson had visited him!

Check out the song here:

Regardless of whether these campaign tactics prove successful, the makers of Squid Game and the victim will surely be thankful if Huh Kyung Young keeps his word.

