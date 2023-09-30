Powerball jackpot approaches $1 billion mark with no winner in sight - Next drawing date revealed

Powerball is one of America’s largest lottery games conducted by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), which also manages other big lottery games like Mega Millions. For the September 30, 2023 game night, the jackpot estimate has increased to $960 million from $925 million, with a cash value of $441.4 million.

The game is known for some of the largest lottery prize amounts in history, with a record-breaking win of $2.1 billion in 2022 by a ticket purchased in California.

Now, the Powerball jackpot approaches the $1 billion mark with no winner in sight. The game uses a matrix of 5 white balls plus 1 Powerball to choose the winning lottery number among 292,201,338 players, with each play costing $2 or $3.

$1 billion mark by Powerball jackpot: Huge amount on role!

On September 27, 2023, more than 1.8 million winning tickets were produced, including four winning tickets worth $1 million each and 39 tickets worth $50,000.

The last grand prize of $1.08 billion was won in July 2023 with all five white balls and one red ball matrix. Since then, no one has won the grand prize amount. This is the second-largest amount in 2023 and the fourth-largest in Powerball’s history.

With much anticipation, the prize amount for the next game on September 30, 2023, night was increased to nearly $1 billion, with a cash value of $441 million.

Here are the Top 10 Powerball Jackpots in history:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$960 Million (est.) – Sept. 30, 2023

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

If anyone wins this lottery combination, they are provided with two choices: an annuitized prize worth an estimated $960 million or a lump-sum payment estimated at $441.4 million before taxes. If the annuitized amount is chosen, the prize is settled in 30 installments over 30 years, with each year increasing by 5% of the prize amount.

Anyone above the age of 21 (varies from each location) can play Powerball by buying a ticket for $2. It is sold in 45 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on powerball.com. So don't miss the chance to watch this game online.