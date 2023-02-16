FIFA streamer Castro1021 confirms that he's not the "Edwin Castro" who won $2 billion jackpot lottery

On February 15, 2023, Twitch star Edwin "Castro1021" went viral. It all started when Sky News announced that an individual from California named Edwin Castro had won a $2 billion jackpot lottery.

Sky News @SkyNews California's Edwin Castro named as winner of record $2bn lottery jackpot in US news.sky.com/story/californ… California's Edwin Castro named as winner of record $2bn lottery jackpot in US news.sky.com/story/californ…

When the community saw this, they flocked to the streamer's Twitter account, wondering if he had won the massive sum of money.

Castro1021 shared a 10-second video of an individual telling people not to message him because they won't get a response:

"I just want to say, anyone that's got my number, please delete it. I have no time for you anymore. Please, don't message me because you won't get a reply. Life's changed now. Yeah? Love."

However, after sharing a clip from a news report earlier today, the popular FIFA content creator confirmed that he was not the "Edwin Castro" who won the $2 billion jackpot lottery. His tweet read:

"They forgot to add when I said I am bidding on Manchester United.":

Castro1021 @Castro1021 They forgot to add when I said I am bidding on Manchester United… They forgot to add when I said I am bidding on Manchester United… 😂😂😂 They forgot to add when I said I am bidding on Manchester United… https://t.co/uVTbMIUON2

"I wish I was that Edin Castro" - Castro1021 responds after a man with the same name wins a $2 billion jackpot lottery

The news report clip saw the presenters looking for Edwin Castro, who had won the "biggest Powerball jackpot in history." The video then showcased two people of the same name, one being the Twitch streamer and the other a web designer from New York.

After the news reporter referred to the 31-year-old as a "professional gamer," the latter responded by saying:

"I wish I was that Edwin Castro and I woke up to numerous tweets about people sending me, 'Congratulations,' that I had just won $2 billion."

Fans react to the streamer's address after an individual with the same name wins a big lottery

The Twitch star's most recent tweet went viral, garnering more than 90 fan reactions. Twitter user @FaroukF2 shared their sentiments, commenting:

One community member jokingly claimed that the streamer is a "part-time gamer" and not a "professional gamer":

Here are some of the more relevant reactions:

Chuche @chuche84_ @Castro1021 Edwin Castro could you spare me some of that extra cash? @Castro1021 Edwin Castro could you spare me some of that extra cash?

Who is Castro1021?

Castro1021 is a well-known Twitch streamer best known for hosting FIFA-related broadcasts. He has been livestreaming on the platform since 2016 and has since gone on to amass 3,682,309 followers.

In addition to playing FIFA for more than 4,000 hours, the internet personality has also played popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League, and more.

Castro1021 has a massive following on YouTube, where his channel has over two million subscribers. He recently collaborated with YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" and played FIFA 23 with him.

