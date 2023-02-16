Did FIFA streamer Castro1021 win the lottery? Fans flood his social media as man with same name wins $2B jackpot

After news of a man called Edwin Castro winning a $2 billion lottery went viral, fans have been flooding FIFA streamer Castro1021, who has that very same name, with tweets and posts joking about winning the jackpot. As one of the biggest FIFA content creators, Castro is not exactly strapped for cash, but adding some billions would have made him considerably richer.

I say 'would have' because, despite reacting to the news with a meme featuring Chunkz about not having time for any of his friends or family, now that he has won the lottery, Castro1021 does not look like the winner of the $2B jackpot. Let's break it down.

"His pack luck is insane": Fans joke about Castro1021 winning the lottery as news of Edwin Castro winning the $2B jackpot goes viral.

With such a large amount of money as a jackpot, news of the lottery naturally went viral across the United States as people across the country shared the news. A post by Sky News naming the winner as Edwin Castro gained significant traction on Twitter, having received over a million views at the time of writing this piece.

The unassuming name might not mean much to the larger audience, but to any FIFA addict who watches YouTube and Twitch, it would immediately ring a bell. As it happens, one of the world's biggest English-speaking footballing (soccer) content creators has the same name as the lottery winner.

Matt Ayres @MattAyr @SkyNews His pack luck is getting ridiculous at this point @SkyNews His pack luck is getting ridiculous at this point

Fans immediately started tagging Castro1021, his online moniker, and made jokes assuming he had actually won the lottery. Many supporters of the streamer even pointed out that he has been so irregular in his recent streaming schedule because he came into a lot of money and didn't need to broadcast anymore.

However, whatever small description of the lottery winner has been made available to the public does not align with Castro1021's life. One of the key differences is that the winner, as reported by Sky News, is from California and is a former student of the California public school system. However, Castro, the streamer, was born in Chicago, Illinois, and currently lives in Texas.

Nonetheless, fans had a field day with the news as the names were an exact match. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter as they rained down memes and jokes about Castro1021:

Jams @SirJamAsh @Castro1021 Makes sense why you barely stream @Castro1021 Makes sense why you barely stream 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Chris Wood @ChesnoidGaming @Castro1021 Maybe they’ll send it to the wrong Edwin and you’ll get lucky? @Castro1021 Maybe they’ll send it to the wrong Edwin and you’ll get lucky? 😂

Wes @TwitchWes @Castro1021 No wonder you went part time @Castro1021 No wonder you went part time

With over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube and 3.7 million followers on Twitch, Castro is one of the most well-known FIFA streamers out there. He even does IRL vlogging, and his FIFA World Cup Qatar videos were a massive hit with fans.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes