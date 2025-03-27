Powerball Winning Numbers for March 26 draw revealed as jackpot climbs to $483 million

Powerball winning numbers for the March 26, 2025 drawing have been revealed, and the excitement is building as the jackpot now climbs to an eye-popping $483 million. Powerball keeps fascinating players in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands with drawings held three times a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Each ticket costs $2, offering a chance at life-changing wealth. Players can also add Power Play or Double Play for an additional dollar to enhance their winnings. With odds of 1 in 292 million to win the jackpot, every draw fuels nationwide anticipation.

The Powerball winning numbers for March 26, 2025 were announced shortly after 11 p.m. ET. The numbers drawn were 5, 20, 29, 39, and 53, with the Powerball being 6. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

No ticket matched all Powerball winning numbers, indicating the jackpot has rolled over once more. $483 million was the projected grand prize; $228.1 million was the one-time cash choice.

Although no one secured the jackpot, many people around the nation still left with significant awards. In Ohio alone, thousands of winning tickets were logged, including one for $50,000.

In other places, three fortunate Californians, New Yorkers, and Washington, D.C. players each took home $1 million.

With the jackpot projected to rise to $515 million, the next drawing is set for Saturday, March 29.

Who won and what are the results?

Powerball winning numbers drawn on March 26, 2025, were 5, 20, 29, 39, 53, and Powerball 6, with the Power Play set at 3X. Although no one matched all six numbers to win the top prize, there were significant secondary winners.

Players in Florida and New Jersey recently matched five numbers and won $2 million, while the March 26 draw saw $1 million winners in three states.

Winners and prize breakdown

In Ohio, the drawing produced over 17,000 winners. There was one $50,000 prize winner, along with 13 winners of $300, and 26 who won $100. Additionally, thousands of players claimed prizes ranging from $4 to $21.

This proves that even without the jackpot, Powerball still rewards many ticket holders in smaller, meaningful ways.

What’s next for the jackpot?

The grand prize now stands at an estimated $515 million for the next drawing since the March 26 draw had no jackpot winner. About $242.7 million will be the cash choice.

This increase in the jackpot keeps the trend of rollovers observed in recent weeks, thus increasing the excitement for next draws.

More About Powerball

Powerball winning numbers are famed for their prize potential and excitement. The Multi-State Lottery Association runs Powerball, a popular U.S. lottery game. Every play costs $2 and consists of five white balls and one red Powerball.

Players may choose Power Play or Double Play for an additional dollar, therefore boosting their possible prizes.

Drawings occur three times weekly in Tallahassee, Florida, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Usually 10:00 p.m., the cutoff for ticket sales might change by state. Starting at $20 million, Powerball prizes can roll over forever until a winner is declared.

Winners can select a lump-sum payment at a lower amount or the annuity, paid over 29 years in rising installments.

Powerball has produced some of the largest jackpots in lottery history. In January 2024, Michigan saw a massive win of $842.4 million. Even larger, a historic $2.1 billion prize was claimed in California in 2022.

Though secondary awards have far better odds, Powerball's chances are steep—about 1 in 292 million for the jackpot.

For example, winning $1 million by matching five numbers (excluding the Powerball) has odds of roughly 1 in 11.7 million.

