Praise Petey on Freeform: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details

Freeform's new animated series, Praise Petey, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of the titular character whose life has taken a shocking turn as she has to move from her city to a new place.

She is then tasked with the challneging duty of modernizing a cult group that her father founded.

The voice cast of the series features Annie Murphy, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by noted writer and actress Anna Drezen.

Praise Petey trailer offers a peek into the protagonist's chaotic life

Freeform dropped the official trailer for Praise Petey on July 6, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous hilarious and chaotic events set to unfold in the latest series. The trailer opens with Petey's voiceover saying:

''It's morning again. The sun is shining. The goats are screaming. And I'm still here despite the fact that last night I witnessed someone get ritualistically murdered by my dad's cult that I just inherited.''

After establishing the premise of the story clearly, the trailer introduces viewers to the main character, following which it briefly depicts a number of dramatic events from her life.

Overall, the trailer maintains a darkly funny tone that fans of black comedies would certainly enjoy. A short synopsis of the animated series, according to DGE Press, reads:

''The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the show have not yet been revealed at this point. Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a hilarious and philosophical series that explores a number of themes like existentialism, cult, and many more.

The show will premiere with two episodes, following which two episodes will drop every week.

In brief, about Praise Petey plot and cast

Praise Petey stars Annie Murphy in the lead role as Petey. Petey is a young woman whose life has taken a dramatic turn as she has to move out of her city and manage her late father's mysterious cult.

Petey is the protagonist of the story and it's her journey that forms the crux of the film. Annie Murphy sounds quite impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly capturing her character's numerous shades with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from her in the show.

Apart from Praise Petey, Annie Murphy is known for her performances in various other popular and acclaimed films and TV shows like Schitt's Creek, Kevin Can F**k Himself, Black Mirror, Overwatch, and many more.

Featuring alongside her in key supporting roles are actors like Christine Baranski as White, Eve Plumb as Big Judy, Kiersey Clemons as Eliza, Amy Hill as Mae Mae, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the first two episodes of Praise Petey on Freeform on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes