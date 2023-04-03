Pretty Baby Brooke Shields: 3 shocking revelations from the documentary

Pretty Baby Brooke Shields is currently streaming on Hulu. The new documentary has been helmed by Lana Wilson, an Emmy-winning and two-time Spirit Award-nominated writer/director.

Pretty Baby Brooke Shields attempts to showcase how actress Brooke Shields was s*xualized as a young girl and the trauma she suffered because of that, eventually becoming “a woman who discovers her power.''

Through the documentary, Shields “shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world'', as per the synopsis shared by IMDb. The trailer, released two weeks ago, opened with a sad and scary line that read:

“The entirety of my life, it was, ‘She’s a pretty face,’ over and over and over and over….And that always, just, seared me.”

In the following frames, Shields shares that at times, she wondered “about the things that could have happened without beauty.” Pretty Baby Brooke Shields is a two-part documentary that hit Hulu on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Brooke Shields doesn’t hold back anything in Pretty Baby Brooke Shields

Part one of Pretty Baby explores her “extraordinary childhood” and “complex relationship with mother/manager Teri,” through the period of the “s*xualized young girl to Princeton graduate.”

Meanwhile, Part Two focuses on the “most famous woman to graduate college,” who protests against her ordeal, while the “toxic culture” does “anything to shut her up.”

Given the gist, the documentary is bound to make several shocking and sensational revelations. Listed below are the top three:

1) R*ped in her 20s

In the documentary, Shields revealed that an industry professional r*ped her inside his hotel room just after she graduated in 1987. The “friend” was a “big film executive” at the time and met her during dinner to discuss prospective film projects.

Afterward, he asked her to wait in his room till her cab arrived. With the man away for a while, Shields started watching a volleyball game using binoculars from inside the hotel room. She narrated:

"The door opens, the person comes out naked, and I've got the binoculars, and I'm like, 'Sh*t.' I put the binoculars down, and he's right on me. Just like, was wrestling."

The Blue Lagoon star shared she “absolutely froze,” and was only thinking of staying alive. She added:

“God knows I knew how to be disassociated from my body. I'd practiced that.”

This is the first time Shields has shared the harrowing incident in detail in the public domain.

2) Turbulent relationship with tennis pro Andre Agassi and pop star Michael Jackson

Shields and retired tennis star Andre Agassi dated for four years and married in 1997. They divorced in less than two years.

Initially, the two gelled due to similar experiences of imposing parents and child stardom, but Shields confesses in the documentary that they “should've just been friends,” and “weren't meant to be each other's lifelong partners.”

Their dating phase was passionate, though, since Shields reportedly drove a jeep to a remote radio tower while filming in Africa to fax Agassi, “long letters.''

The late pop sensation Michael Jackson was another dear friend of Shields, but it received a slight blow when he told Oprah Winfrey in 1993 that they were dating.

The New York native reiterated that at the time, she had a boyfriend. Describing her relationship with Jackson as “childlike,” Shields emphasized that they never had an affair even though he proposed to her several times and also wanted to adopt a child with her.

3) Complicated bond with her mom-ager, Teri Shields

Teri Shields managed Shields’s professional life but things between them were very rocky. Being an alcoholic, she was mostly absent from the actress’s life.

Teri was also heavily criticized for not protecting her daughter from the sleazy gaze of men in Hollywood, ultimately pushing Brooke Shields to be and get s*xualized at such a tender age.

Further, shooting the controversial kissing scene with Keith Carradine in Pretty Baby was pretty torturous for Shields, but she didn't get any help from Teri. Rather, it was Carradine who convinced her that it was all “make-believe.”

In a TV interview, Teri defended her decision and described her daughter as “a work of art." She noted:

"And like any beautiful painting, the world should view Brooke and enjoy her.”

Despite everything, Brooke Shields supports her mother and says in the documentary that they both “used that system to have a better life.” But when Shields fired Teri as the manager due to alcoholism, their relationship took a further hit.

Terming it “the most violent thing” she had done in her life, Brooke Shields said that her mother couldn’t forgive her for this move and even discussed it in public.

Watch both parts of Pretty Baby Brooke Shields on Hulu.

