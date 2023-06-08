Pretty Freekin Scary on Disney+: Release date, plot, and more

Pretty Freekin Scary is all set and ready to spook you on-screen with its world full of suspense and intriguing twists. Set to release on June 15, 2023, on Disney+ and Disney Channel exclusively, Pretty Freekin Scary will be loosely based on the book by Chris P. Flesh.

This American comedy stars Eliana Su'a, Kyan Samuels, Leah Mei Gold, Yonas Kibreab, and Emma Shannon. Kory Lunsford, the partner and president of CakeStart Entertainment, will join hands with Disney along with Cloudco Entertainment and creator Jason P. Hauser to bring this teenage horror flick to screens.

The synopsis for the Pretty Freekin Scary television series by IMDb reads:

"Follows the adventures of Frankie Ripp, a 14-year-old girl who has a seemingly perfect life great parents, an annoying little brother, lifelong BFF until she dies. After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is allowed to return home, but only if she's accompanied by her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary."

It adds:

"Frankie will now have to adapt to her 'once-dead' status in the most challenging setting of all...Middle School."

Here's a sneak peek of the trailer capturing the old-school Disney show essence and presenting it in a new package.

Pretty Freekin Scary is set to release a week after the second season of The Villains of the Valley View.

Pretty Freekin Scary: Unravelling the storyline and plot for the Disney adaptation

Readers who are fans of Pretty Freekin Scary and its namesake book series will find the genders of the protagonist swapped. The television series on Disney will run with Frankie as the main character instead of Franklin as present in the books. While the trademarking of the show has already begun, the series is set for its 20-episode worldwide release.

As Frankie gets caught in a web of terror, she pleads with the Grim Reaper to let her back into the living world. However, as the transaction remains, Frankie has to get back to her parents and friends with her new friends - Pretty (Kyan Samuels) and Scary (Leah Mei Gold).

What brings this thrilling journey more to life is the multi-camera sitcom approach to the production of this adaptation.

Pretty Freekin Scary takes a fun approach to life after death as we see Pretty and Scary take classes in the living world - something they miss out on in the Underworld. Coming from the fame of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Eliana Su’a plays the feisty Frankie aka "Freekin" who has the worst task in the world - to adapt to the living world as someone who is already dead.

Frankie's life is made more challenging by her unique position in her school, which should make for interesting viewing. Currently, in its last stages of post-production, this offbeat comedy was filmed in California, USA.

This series delves into a suspenseful journey filled with shocking revelations in a peaceful community. The theme of fear, paranoia, secrets, loyalty, and friendship dominates this light-hearted show and aims at the young audience worldwide.

Catch Freekin and her Underworld Guardians, Pretty and Scary on Pretty Freekin Scary on Disney+ and Disney Channel on June 15, 2023.

