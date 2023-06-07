When will The Villains of the Valley View season 2 premiere on Disney+? Plot, trailer, and more

The Villains of the Valley View is all set to return with a new season on June 15, 2023, bringing back the familiar faces from the Disney series in an all-new adventure. The series originally premiered on June 3, 2022, with 19 episodes. It follows the adventures of Amy (Isabella Papas) and her family as they deal with enraged supervillains after Amy's attack leaves them upset.

The first episode of The Villains of the Valley View will premiere on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with an hour-long premiere episode. It will also act as a gateway to Disney's upcoming new series Pretty Freekin Scary. The first episode of The Villains of the Valley View will air at 8.00 PM EST on the Disney channel. After this premiere, both shows will move to their regular Friday night slot, according to reports from TV Line.

Disney+ Channel UK @DCUK_NEWS New Episodes!



The Villains of Valley View is back with 5 new episodes soon. New Episodes! The Villains of Valley View is back with 5 new episodes soon. https://t.co/7uSZWysj9H

The Villains of the Valley View will continue on Friday, 8.00 PM EST from the following week while Pretty Freekin Scary will take up the 8.30 PM EST slot on Fridays.

The Villains of the Valley View season 2 episode 1 preview: What to expect from the next round of adventures?

It premiered on June 3, 2022 on Happy 1 Year Anniversary to the Disney Channel series, The Villains of Valley View! 🦹🏻‍♀️🦹🏻🦹🏻‍♂️It premiered on June 3, 2022 on #DisneyChannel Happy 1 Year Anniversary to the Disney Channel series, The Villains of Valley View! 🦹🏻‍♀️🦹🏻🦹🏻‍♂️❤️‍🔥🔥💥It premiered on June 3, 2022 on #DisneyChannel. https://t.co/sGoEe3S6kv

The Villains of the Valley View proved to be quite a resounding success for the Disney channel as it recorded good viewership and critical reception. The season also ended on a very interesting note, leading to an interesting premise for the second one.

According to the channel, the official synopsis for the second season of the show reads:

"After defeating Onyx, the leader of all villains, Amy and her family return to their undercover lives in Valley View. Throughout season two, the Maddens must overcome new challenges to protect their secret as exciting discoveries are made, family secrets are exposed, and unexpected feelings arise…all while a powerful teen villain plots her revenge against the family."

Additionally, some details about the first episode have also been revealed. The synopsis for the debut episode of the show reads:

"Amy hides her double life and a new villain infiltrates the family to get revenge on them; Hartley suspects something is off and races to save Amy, with some unlikely help."

The second episode will premiere on June 23, 2023.

More about The Villains of Valley View

Shapeshifter of the Day! @Shapeshift_OTD Today’s shapeshifter of the day is Colby Madden from The Villains of Valley View (what the hell is this show) Today’s shapeshifter of the day is Colby Madden from The Villains of Valley View (what the hell is this show) https://t.co/DqnZL9FbDH

The Villains of Valley View is an American comedy television series created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore. It originally began airing in 2022 with good reception.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Furious about insulting her family, Amy attacks Onyx, the leader of the supervillains. In an attempt to save themselves, Amy and her family live concealed in a Texas town."

The series stars Isabella Pappas as Amy / Havoc, Malachi Barton as Colby / Flashform, Reed Horstmann as Jake / Chaos, Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley, James Patrick Stuart as Vic / Kraniac, Lucy Davis as Eva / Surge, and Patricia Belcher as Celia, among others.

So far, there has been no news of a third season. Since the show is long, it is likely that the renewal news will come before this season ends.

The Villains of the Valley View season 1 is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

