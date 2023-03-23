Saturdays on Disney: Release date, air time, plot, trailer, and more details revealed

The Disney Channel is set to host Saturdays from Friday, March 24, 2023. The series will have 12 episodes, with the first two releasing this Friday. The rest will be released in a couple-format every Friday. In other words, two episodes will get premiered every week till the last two airing on April 28, 2023.

Created by Norman Vance Jr., the episodes will first hit the Disney Channel at 9 pm and then Disney+ the next day.

As per Disney, the single-camera, coming-of-age comedy “takes place on the best day of the week…Saturday!” and deals with three teenagers “who hone their roller skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago.”

The network ordered the pilot of Saturdays in March two years back. The episode is written by Vance and helmed by Charles Stone III, known for Drumline and Black-ish. Nicole Dow, Marsai Martin, Joshua, and Carol Martin are aboard as executive producers along with Vance.

The main cast comprises Danielle Jalade, Daria Johns, Jermaine Harris, Golden Brooks, Omar Gooding, Peyton Basnight, and Tim Johnson Jr. While Jalade is the protagonist, Johns and Basnight are playing her best friends.

What does the trailer for Saturdays show?

The synopsis of the upcoming Disney series reads:

“Paris Johnson (a 14-year-old girl) forms the "We-B-Girlz" skate crew with her best friends: Simone and Ari. Together, they are determined to create the hottest skate routines in their local roller rink "Saturdays" and are working to become famous in Chicago, Illinois.”

Jalade is Paris, while Johns and Basnight are Simone Samson and Ari Stevens. Meanwhile, Brooks plays Paris’ mother, Deb Johnson, Gooding is her father, Cal Johnson, and Harris is Paris’ brother, London Johnson.

Disney Saturdays 🛼 @SaturdaysSeries Saturdays Creator, Norman Vance Jr. talks about his favorite moments on set! Saturdays Creator, Norman Vance Jr. talks about his favorite moments on set! 🎬 https://t.co/eTBE7XSD2U

The official trailer for Saturdays was dropped earlier this month. Lasting a little over a minute, the promotional clip didn’t divulge much about the plot. It instead stayed true to the synopsis.

The promotional clip starts with Paris introducing her place, Chicago, two best buddies, Ari and Simone, her brother London and his best friend Derek, her parents, who run a bakery, and finally herself.

The following frames establish the craze and enthusiasm the teenagers have for skating, for which they look forward to Saturdays to visit Saturdays, a “rockin’ roller palace.” The trailer emphasizes that it is:

“Not just a day, not just a vibe…everyone brings it together.”

Well-choreographed skating sequences, aided by peppy music in the backdrop, make the trailer an easy watch. The most striking feature of the clip is its light-hearted approach. Just like the name of the show, it surely gives you a weekend feel. Funny, colorful, vibrant, and spirited are the words that best describe the video.

The protagonist talks of her character, show

While speaking to Essence Magazine about her character, Jalade said:

“I loved how Paris had such a big personality…I really think the viewers are going to appreciate the fun little antics that she gets into.”

She also feels the show will break down a lot of barriers. The 15-year-old opined:

“It’s opening a lot more doors…I feel like with Saturdays [we’re] breaking stereotypes [Black] kids growing up watching Disney will feel seen.”

Initially, the show was set in New Orleans, but the principal cast expanded when filming started. After this, the team set up camp in Chicago as the Illinois city has its own skating culture.

The first two episodes of the show will premiere on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2023, and will be available on Disney+ the next day.

