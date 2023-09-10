Prime Video's A Million Miles Away cast list and characters explored

Prime Video's new drama film, A Million Miles Away, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 15, 2023. The film is based on the real-life story of astronaut José Hernández and chronicles his journey as he accomplishes what initially seemed like an impossible goal. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon:

''Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the support of his family, José’s drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal.''

The movie stars Michael Peña in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting characters. The film is helmed by Alejandra Márquez Abella and written by Bettina Gilois, Hernán Jiménez, and Alejandra Márquez Abella.

Prime Video's A Million Miles Away cast list: Who stars in the new drama movie?

1) Michael Peña as José Hernandez

Michael Peña essays the lead role of José Hernandez in Prime Video's A Million Miles Away. He started his journey from a village in Mexico and went on to become a fligh engineer in NASA. His eventful life story forms the crux of the narrative, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the movie.

Michael Peña looks brilliant in the film's trailer, portraying the various complex sides of his character with stunning ease. Apart from A Million Miles Away, he's starred in quite a few movies and TV shows over the years like Secret Headquarters, Narcos: Mexico, Jack Ryan, and A Wrinkle in Time, among many more.

2) Rosa Salazar as Adela

Rosa Salazar stars as Adela in the new Prime Video drama movie. Adela is the protagonist's wife, with whom he shares a complicated equation. She often complains that he's away frequently, but the two deeply value their relationship and Adela holds the family together.

Rosa Salazar looks impressive in the trailer and shares great onscreen chemistry with Michael Pena. Fans can look forward to her delivering an impeccable performance in the movie. She's previously starred in Wedding Season, Chariot, No Future, and many more popular productions.

3) Sarayu Blue as Kalpana Chawla

Sarayu Blue plays the character of Kalpana Chawal in A Milion Miles Away. Kalpana Chawla is Jose's fellow astronaut who plays a key role in his journey. Viewers might recognize Sarayu Blue from various other films and shows like XO, Kitty, Hollywood Stargirl, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and Medical Police, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several other actors playing important supporting roles. These include:

Julio Cesar Cedillo as Salvador

Garret Dillahunt as Sturckow

Bobby Soto as Beto

Eric Johnson as Clint Logan

Jordan Dean as Weissberg

Emma Fassler as Stacey

Ashley Ciarra as Marisa

Veronica Falcón as Julia

Don't forget to watch A Million Miles Away on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023.