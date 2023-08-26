Princess Power season 2 on Netflix: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

Netflix’s exciting kids' show Princess Power season 2 is all set to premiere on August 28, 2023, at 3 AM ET. This adventure series was created by screenwriter Elise Allen, based on the book titled "Princesses Wear Pants" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim.

The plot focuses on four princesses from four different fruit kingdoms – Blueberry, Kiwi, Pineapple, and Raspberry – who together want to make their realms better.

Consisting of 14 episodes, the official synopsis by Netflix states:

"Princess friends from four different Fruitdoms — Blueberry, Kiwi, Pineapple, and Raspberry — spring into action to make their worlds a better place."

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Dana Heath, Luna Bella Zamora, Madison Calderon, Andrew Rannells, Tan France, Rita Moreno, and Alanna Ubach breathe life into the characters with their voices.

Princess Power season 2 comes to save fruitizens from evil with their princesses

The series explores girl power, friendship, and self-expression. This series is friendly for all ages, featuring main characters named Kira Kiwi, Beatrice Blueberry, Rita Raspberry, and Penelope Pineapple. While they strive to improve their kingdoms, they also learn important life lessons like kindness and teamwork.

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

Princess Power season 2 will exclusively stream on the Netflix platform from August 28, 2023, at 3 AM ET in the United States.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: August 28th, 2023 at 8 AM BST

Canada: August 28th, 2023 at 3 AM ET

Australia: August 28th, 2023 at 6 PM AEST

India: August 28th, 2023 at 12:30 PM IST

Korea: August 28th, 2023 at 4 PM KST

Japan: August 28th, 2023 at 4 PM JST

Philippines: August 28th, 2023 at 7 AM PHT

Expand Tweet

You can watch Princess Power season 2 on Netflix by subscribing. However, it's important to note that Netflix has recently removed its basic $9.99 plan in the US and UK in order to generate more revenue. This change was implemented on July 5, 2023. Existing subscribers of the old plan will continue to enjoy its benefits for their subscription period unless they choose to cancel it themselves.

A quick recap of Princess Power season 1

Expand Tweet

Princess Power is based on the New York Times best-selling children's novel. Produced by Atomic Cartoons and Drew Barrymore's Flower Films, season 1's first episode premiered on January 30, 2023. Princesses engaged in a variety of daring tasks in season 1, including rescuing a beached whale and coaching a blind girl's football team. Overall, Season 1 sent a powerful message:

"It’s not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference."

What to expect from Princess Power season 2

The upcoming season is expected to deliver the same level of energy that season 1 did. Each princess has unique talents, such as being an animal lover, inventor, scientist, and athlete. This season is also expected to cover themes such as fantasy, family, adventure, and comedy. From tea parties to dressing up and saving the fruit kingdom, viewers can expect new adventures with the four princesses.

On Tudum by Netflix, Guthrie added that the series is for everyone:

“[The] themes resonate whether you’re 3 years old or you’re a mom watching while you’re doing 10 other things, It’s something that parents can feel good about and kids are learning a really important lesson whether they realize it or not.”

Catch the amazing Princess Power season 2 on Netflix on August 28, 2023.