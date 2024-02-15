Prison Brides: Where are Joseph and Svea now? Status as of today, explored

Prison Brides, a Lifetime series, aims to give insights into the lives of women who are willing to build a future with their partners who have been convicted in US prisons. Regardless of the judgment surrounding their actions, these women are ready to risk it all.

According to the official docuseries synopsis, Prison Brides is described as,

“Lifetime’s explosive docuseries Prison Brides follows seven women from around the world who believe they have found their soulmates in the most unexpected of places, American prisons. While they started off as prison pen pals, these women fell hard and found themselves willing to risk it all for love.”

It further states,

“The docuseries follows the women as they travel from their homes—many visiting the United States for the first time—to meet their prisoner fiancés, husbands, or partners, to chart their futures together."

Six episodes have already been released since the Prison Brides season 1 premiere on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Viewers have been introduced to seven women and their partners, including Joseph and Svea.

As of 2024, according to Svea's private Instagram account, she resides in Düsseldorf, Germany. On the other hand, Joseph is in the United States after he was released on parole.

How did Prison Brides cast members Joseph and Svea meet?

Joseph and Svea met online and talked to each other often despite the distance between them. Svea, a midwife from Germany, and Joseph, a prisoner in Michigan, instantly connected. Svea had already planned to travel to the US to meet her boyfriend.

Despite Joseph's criminal history of robbery, for which he served 11 years in prison, Svea was ready to settle down with him in Germany. After meeting him in person for the first time, Svea disclosed her plans to marry Joseph and start a new life with him in her hometown.

Even though Joseph intended to do the same, the show fans guessed that it might not be possible for a prisoner to relocate to a new country. Others believed Joseph might have doubts about moving with Svea as he was not ready to leave his family behind.

According to Schlun & Elseven, a law firm immigrating to Germany with a criminal record might cause difficulties settling down and getting a residence permit.

Hence, fans believe Joseph won't be moving anytime soon. The next Prison Brides episode will further detail Joseph and Svea's connection and how they navigate their relationship.

The two figure out how to make their relationship work, but distance and future planning make Joseph doubt his decision. 29-year-old Svea, on the other hand, is worried that her boyfriend is not giving her much attention.

Here's a sneak peek into episode 7, which will further dive into Svea and Joseph's lives alongside two other couples: Craig & Jessica and Olivia & Gabriella.

"German girlfriend Svea is concerned that Joseph, her formerly incarcerated boyfriend, no longer has time for her; while Craig and Jessica have money worries in Wichita; Olivia and Gabriella, both travel to Michigan for their upcoming prison weddings."

Viewers can stream the upcoming Prison Brides episode 7, titled "It's All a Bit Messy," exclusively on Lifetime at 9:30 EST on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

