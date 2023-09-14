“Prison has formed an unlikely alliance”: Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah becoming friends in jail erupts hilarious reactions online

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the blood-testing company Theranos Inc., and television personality Jen Shah are reportedly bonding in prison. The two women are currently incarcerated in the federal prison camp for women in Bryan, Texas.

Jen's representative, Chris Giovanni, told the media outlet People, "Their situations brought them together." Jen pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, while Holmes was found guilty of four fraud-related counts last year.

A netizen making a joke about the two women forming a bond in prison

According to Business Insider, Shah has become a "motherly figure" to Holmes, who attends the reality TV actress's fitness classes. Their crimes relating to money fraud and their close relationship in prison have fueled many reactions online.

The internet reacts to Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes becoming close friends in jail

Elizabeth Holmes began her prison sentence of 11 years on May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. The US District Judge Edward Davila imposed her sentence last November being found guilty of "one count conspiracy to commit fraud on investors and three counts of committing fraud on individual investors which involved wire transfers totaling more than $140 million," as per Entertainment News.

Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, which started in January 2023 at the same jail Elizabeth Holmes was sent to. Shah's representative, Chris Giovanni, told People about the new-found friendship.

"They're friends. They're both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change. Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They're getting through it together."

The 49-year-old reality TV star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) has reportedly become a "motherly figure" for Elizabeth Holmes, who recently gave birth to her daughter in February 2023 before coming to prison. Chris Giovanni said:

"Jen's given her a lot of advice. She's even met Elizabeth's baby and held her."

According to Vulture, Shah was ordered to pay $6,500,000 and give up 30 luxury items after getting caught for conspiring in a telemarketing scam that generated lead lists of innocent people.

Netizens reacted to the bond formed between the two convicted fraudsters.

Activities in the prison

According to the prison reform rules, Texas prison inmates can have a regular job where they get paid between $0.23 and $1.15 for their work.

People reported that Jen instructs fitness classes focusing on core training called "Sha-mazing Abs," Elizabeth Holmes is a regular at the lessons. Giovanni gave another statement regarding the class.

"Jen gets all the ladies together, and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them."

The prisoners wake up at 6 am and share four-person rooms, which are expected to stay clean and sanitized, as per the handbook. The inmates can buy hobby items to spend their time, which includes crochet needles worth $1.30 a set.

Jen Shah has also taken up tutoring among her daily tasks, helping her fellow prison mates earn a GED. Chris said Jen and Elizabeth Holmes have "changed a lot behind bars." He then continued to talk about the show RHOSLC.

"Jen’s not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She’s so peaceful now. She’s still funny and has her one-liners, but she’s graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded."

According to Business Insider, Elizabeth Holmes will be released from prison on December 29, 2032, if she serves her entire sentence.

The Bureau of Prisons (BoP) stated Jen Shah's release date as August 30, 2028.