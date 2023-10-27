“Proof that you don't need a gym to get ripped!” Hairless chimp’s muscles spark hilarious reactions online

Jambo, the hairless chimp from the Twycross Zoo in England has become popular due to his lack of hair which makes him look powerfully muscly. Jambo had Alopecia, a medical condition for hair loss since he was a teenager and now he is 35 years old. His son, Mongo also suffers from the same condition.

Ever since a video of Jambo went viral on Slogger Vlogger's YouTube channel, hilarious reactions to the hairless chimp's muscly body made the rounds online.

Although it is believed that chimpanzees are the closest relatives to humans, they are relatively stronger. Biologist John Bauman conducted a study in the 1920s that set out to prove that chimpanzees are five to eight times stronger than humans.

Bauman used a device known as a dynamometer to help measure the pull strength of chimps from the Bronx Zoo. Suzette, a chimpanzee was able to pull 1,260 pounds whereas another larger chimp, Boma was singlehandedly able to pull 800 pounds.

"Ripped" "Bulked" and "Muscly" are the words used to describe the hairless chimp

Upon seeing the video of Jambo, many people were quick to make comments on the chimp's muscles. Some said that they felt inadequate;

Others called Humans the hairless chimps;

While some were just traumatized

This person on X went on to call Mongo, massive body goals;

People marveled at the muscular bodies of these chimps:

Then there were the memes:

It is also important to note that chimpanzees are as dangerous as they look. Andrew Oberle, an aspiring researcher was brutally attacked by two chimpanzees at an African zoo in 2012. Oberle nearly died after the animals tore his flesh from head to toe.

During an attack, chimps are known to use their canine teeth and will bite and tear at the victim. Their bites can inflict massive damage on body parts such as hands, ears, nose, and even the testicles. Pet chimpanzees are also equally dangerous. According to the Jane Goodall Institute of the UK, these pets are destructive and dangerous to be considered as family members.