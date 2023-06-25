Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators release date, air time, and plot on Netflix

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators is all set to drop on Netflix on Wednesday, June 28 at 03:01 am ET. The show will feature some of the most gripping “behind-the-scenes stories" of the hit 90s series American Gladiators, spotlighting superheroes who indulged in many physical challenges to win the title.

The hit series ran for seven seasons, launching a wide variety of action figures and merchandise. Now, Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators will showcase the series’ epic rise and dramatic fall in a five-part special docuseries, with each episode being 45 minutes long. It has not yet been revealed whether the episodes will be dropped together or separately.

About Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Muscles & Mayhem will be narrated by the stars of the original series themselves in various interviews and snippets. The crew will also share the “untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators' triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame.” The description of the series reads,

“Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the ’90s. Told first hand from the stars who lived through it, this five part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame.”

The original series featured a cast of amateur athletes who were pit against each other in violent physical games to test their strength and agility. In each match, the men and women (typically two-two each) were costumed and supposed to beat each other in impossible challenges. The last standing players won the episode and went ahead in the competition to defeat more players, until only one man and woman remained.

However, as seen in the new show’s trailer, the cast began taking illegal substances to keep up with their shape and fight without pain. One trainer also revealed that he once walked into the changing room filled with needles on the floor. The crew shared that nothing was staged in the fights, and one member even confessed that his best friend bit him in the face.

There was “no mercy” on the field, and they all knew that show would not be produced after a particular event, which might be revealed in the new docuseries.

The cast members who will be interviewed in the series are:

Dan "Nitro" Clark : Health and fitness expert from Japan

: Health and fitness expert from Japan Debbie "Storm" Clark : Wants to work as a spokesperson for homeless people after being homeless herself

: Wants to work as a spokesperson for homeless people after being homeless herself Erika "Diamond" Andersch Bunker : Actress and model

: Actress and model Jim "Laser" Kalafat: Actor and Producer

Actor and Producer Lori "Ice" Fetrick : Public speaker and owner of IceTeeShirts.com

: Public speaker and owner of IceTeeShirts.com Michael "Gemini" Horton : A personal trainer and a second-degree black belt winner

: A personal trainer and a second-degree black belt winner Raye "Zap" Olson : Personal trainer and massage therapist

: Personal trainer and massage therapist Shari E "Blaze" Pendleton Mitchell : Powerlifter, hurdler, and javelin thrower

: Powerlifter, hurdler, and javelin thrower Shirley "Sky" Eson-Korito : Owner of Fur and Feathers Pet Resort and a bodybuilder

: Owner of Fur and Feathers Pet Resort and a bodybuilder Steve "Tower" Hennebery: The VP/ County Manager for Title365 and the owner of design company Huckleberry Designs

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators is being directed by Tony Vainuku and Jared Hess. The show is produced by Jared Hess, Ross M. Dinerstein, Kyle McCutcheon, Danny Lee Clark, Tony Vainuku, Danny Lee Clark, Peter Sussman, and Chris Koras.

Poll : 0 votes