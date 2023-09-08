Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein episode 1 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein episode 1 is all set to be premiered on MGM+ American premium cable network on September 17, 2023, at 12 AM PT. This documentary series consists of 4 episodes in total which will be released each Sunday. The series is directed and produced by James Buddy Day.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein follows the real-life story of psychotic serial killer Ed Gein who was an inspiration behind many psycho thriller movies like The Silence of the Lambs, Psycho, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Jill Latiano Howerton and Josh Kunau are the executive producers from Roots Productions. Amazon and MGM+ have the global distribution rights.

The official synopsis of Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein on IMDb states:

“Follows grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, better known as "The Ghoul of Plainfield" and "The Mad Butcher", from whose crimes such iconic films as "Psycho", "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Silence of the Lambs" have emerged.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein episode 1 air timings for different timezones

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein Episode 1 will be aired on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 12 AM PT. Viewers from the United States can watch this series via MGM+ premium cable network at the same time.

The global audience needs to know their respective timing so that they can watch this documentary.

Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: September 17th, 2023, at 8:00 AM GMT

Canada: September 17th, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET

Australia: September 17th, 2023, at 2:00 PM AEST

India: September 17th, 2023, at 5:30 AM IST

Korea: September 17th, 2023, at 1:00 PM KST

Japan: September 17th, 2023, at 1:00 PM JST

Phillippines: September 17th, 2023, at 1:00 AM PHT

Saudi Arabia: September 17th, 2023, at 3:00 PM AST

Where to watch Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein?

People can watch this docuseries exclusively on the MGM+ website. You need a subscription to watch this docuseries. After a 7-day free trial, you can choose between $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can also subscribe to this premium channel with your TV or digital provider.

Altafiber, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV app, AT&T U-verse, Blue Ridge Communications, Breeze line, Buckeye Broadband, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DISH, EPB Fiber Optics, Frontier Communications, FuboTV, GCI, GVTC Communications, Hawaiian Telcom, Lumos TV2Go, LUS Fiber, MetroCast, MTC Cable - NY, NorthState TV, Philo, Sling TV, Spectrum, The Roku Channel, Verizon Fios, Xfinity, YouTube Prime Time, YouTube TV, and Ziply Fiber are the supporting providers of MGM+.

What is Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein about?

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein is about the psychotic grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, who is also called “The Plainfield Ghoul” and “The Mad Butcher.”

With this series, viewers will be transported to the late 1950s which showcases Gein’s psychotic mind, with more new revelations and never heard before recordings.

The story follows Gein’s early life, including his upbringing, robberies, murders, police investigation, and finding his psychotic works. The head of MGM+ Michael Wright describes this series as impactful:

“This gripping and disturbing docuseries shines a light on an infamous chapter in our true-crime history, Psycho takes an in-depth look at not only the life of one of the most notorious serial killers of our time but also explores the impact his crimes had on both the victims and our culture.”

Let's catch this real-time psychotic killer drama docuseries on MGM+ this September 17, 2023.