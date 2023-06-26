Quarterback on Netflix: Everything we know so far about the NFL series

After a series of ambitious projects, Netflix is now partnering with NFL to produce the sports docuseries Quarterback, which will give an in-depth and detailed look at the famous sport. In addition to providing unprecedented access to the sport and all its nuanced complexities, the sports documentary series will feature commentary from renowned quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Though Quarterback is Netflix's first collaboration with the National Football League (NFL), it follows the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which established Netflix as the destination for sports-based programming.

According to media reports, the show will follow the careers of three NFL quarterbacks throughout the 2022 NFL season, providing an inside look at the sport. In a statement, NFL Films Senior Executive Ross Ketover said of the show:

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together. NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about."

Quarterback is set to premiere on Netflix on July 12, 2023. An official trailer for the docu-series was also released earlier by the streaming platform.

"Fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB (quarterback)"- Peyton Manning on Quarterback

Quarterback is a documentary series that, rather than following a predetermined storyline, tries to provide an inside look at the NFL through the quarterback position's unique vantage point.

Peyton Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and executive producer for Omaha Pictures, commented on Netflix's endeavor in a statement:

"Playing QB in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs. Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB."

The series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2 PM Productions.

Because of the series, NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up during the game for the first time ever. Patrick Mahomes, one of the QBs to be featured in the show, said:

"I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family. From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation, and balance that it takes to be an NFL QB and perform on the biggest stage."

The length of the upcoming Netflix series, as well as what else it will cover, remains unknown at this time. The show could be renewed for additional seasons to coincide with subsequent installments in the game.

Quarterback will premiere on Netflix on July 12, 2023.

