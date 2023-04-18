Quasi on Hulu: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Disney's new version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is all set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The film tells the hilariously tragic story of a hunchback who's desperate for love but is caught up in a devastating rivalry between the Pope and the King of France.

To make things more complicated, the Pope and the King of France order the hunchback to kill the other. It stars Steve Lemme in one of the major roles, along with numerous others playing key supporting characters.

Hulu's Quasi trailer offers a unique comic twist to the beloved fairytale

Hulu released the official trailer for March 21, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous comic events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with a voiceover that establishes the film's setting. It says:

''Medieval France - a time that ushered in a new era of nobility.''

The trailer then shows several awkward and funny scenes from the film, which prominently feature the titular character, Quasi. Overall, it maintains a distinctly quirky tone that looks to provide a completely unique viewing experience for fans of the beloved The Hunchback of Notre Dame story.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per Hulu's YouTube channel, reads:

''A hapless hunchback yearns for love but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other. The guys who brought you ‘Super Troopers’ are going medieval on your a**! Broken Lizard's #QuasiMovie.''

Based on the trailer and official description, fans can expect a total laugh riot that picks funny elements from the original fairytale and gives it a unique comic spin.

Steve Lemme and others to star in Quasi

Quasi stars Steve Lemme in the lead role as the hunchback. He's the focus of the story and the entire narrative unfolds from his perspective. Lemme looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing the various shades of his character with absolute ease whilst portraying him with a shade of humor that makes him extremely likable.

Viewers can expect Lemme to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Apart from Quasi, Steve Lemme is best known for being a member of the popular Broken Lizard comedy group. His notable film and TV acting credits include The Dukes of Hazzard, The Brooklyn Heist, and Club Dread, to name a few.

Starring alongside Lemme in another important role is actor Jay Chandrasekhar, who portrays the role of the King of Europe. He looks equally brilliant in the trailer, and fans can expect a memorable performance from him.

Chandrasekhar is known for his appearances in The Dukes of Hazzard, Broken Lizard Stands Up, and The Babymakers, among many more.

The rest of the cast includes various other prominent actors and comedians like Kevin Heffernan, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Roman Mitichyan, Gabriel Hogan, Michael Yurchak, and more.

The Broken Lizard team is behind Quasi. Several actors, including Chandrasekhar, and Heffernan, among others, have also penned the screenplay of the movie.

Don't forget to watch Quasi on Hulu on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

