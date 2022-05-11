Quiverfull movement explained as Netflix documentary Our Father explores Dr. Donald Cline's fertility fraud

Our Father, the much-awaited spine-chilling documentary, has finally arrived on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The documentary film dropped on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and is currently streaming.

Directed by Lucie Jourdan, Our Father chronicles the sinister but heart-wrenching story of a fertility expert in Indianapolis by the name of Dr. Donald Cline. The documentary includes the perspectives of his biological daughter Jacoba Ballard and his other children. Since its debut on the streaming platform, it has already created a lot of buzz among viewers who are watching the jaw-dropping story unfold in front of their eyes.

The interesting documentary film is bound to raise many questions in the viewer's mind regarding Dr. Donald Cline's religious beliefs and the motives behind his heinous actions. Follow along as we explore the Quiverfull movement and its connection to Dr. Cline below.

Quiverfull movement explored in the light of Netflix's jaw-dropping documentary Our Father

What is the Quiverfull movement?

A still from Our Father (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The Quiverfull movement is associated with a religious community or cult that influences individuals to have as many kids as possible. The main goal of the cult is to use these children to spread Biblical words all around the world.

In Netflix's documentary film, the term Quiverfull has been introduced as a dreadful religious organization where women are only perceived as breeders. They exist only to produce more followers of Christianity and the Bible who can then influence other individuals.

A still from Our Father (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

For followers of the Quiverfull movement, the Bible is the ultimate law. One of the most important reasons why Jacoba Ballard and Cline's other children believed their biological father to be a believer and associate of this movement was that they found the Jeremiah 1:5 verse quoted on their website:

"Before I formed you in your mother’s womb, I knew you,"

This is the exact quote that Dr. Cline used quite frequently. What is even more disturbing is that the members of the cult wanted to bring only white children into the world because of the fear that they might disappear one day.

A still from Our Father (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The documentary points out that most of Dr. Cline's children are white with blond hair and blue eyes. One of his biological children describes the family as the "perfect Aryan clan".

Allegedly, some members of the Quiverfull movement intensely believe that their main purpose on Earth is to raise a conservative Christian army. Their beliefs also indicate that they want to prevent contraception at any cost as they think that having children is God's supreme will and He only gives as many children to people as they can handle.

Has Dr. Cline's association with the Quiverfull movement been proven?

Apart from the scripture, Dr. Donald Cline's association with the Quiverfull movement is evidenced in an email address that was used by an individual connected to the doctor.

However, it is true that all the evidence pointing to him being a part of the cult is circumstantial. There is no solid evidence that proves his connection to the Quiverfull movement. That said, his personal beliefs and philosophy were extremely similar to that of the cult nonetheless.

