Quordle #227 hints and answers for today: Thursday, September 8

Popular word game Quordle has been around for over seven months and it is gaining new users every day. Originally inspired by Wordle, the game requires players to guess five words in nine attempts or less. The game is four times more difficult than Wordle, which requires players to guess only one word in five attempts or less.

The basic principles of both games remain the same. Users basically need to guess a five-letter word randomly. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors.

If a letter has been entered accurately, the tile color changes to green. The tile color changes to yellow in case the letter entered belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray in case the letter entered is inaccurate altogether.

Such letters must be avoided from being entered into further attempts, as they do not belong to any word. Quordle also offers a practice mode to users, which helps them get better at the game. Usually, players have to wait 24 hours before they can get their hands on a new game.

The game also gives words in various tense forms. These include present-continuous, past-participle and simple present form of tenses.The word could be a "ing" or a "ed" word depending on the tense and suffix. The game also gives double-lettered words.

Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or nouns. If the words are adjectives, they will most likely end with a Y. Such words are likely to have two continuous letters, one after the other.

Quordle #227 hints: Today’s game has one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: This word begins with a D and ends with an L. It is essentially the opposite of an Angel.

Hint 2: The word begins with an M and ends with an L. It refers to a painting or other work of art that is created directly on a wall.

Hint 3: This word starts with an S and ends with a K. It refers to moving in a stealthy way.

Hint 4: This is an adjective with two Gs in it. It also concludes with a Y. The term refers to a person's lower limbs.

Quordle #227 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is 'Devil'. Cambridge Dictionary describes a Devil as an evil being, often represented in human form but with horns and a tail.

The second word in today’s game is 'Mural'. Merriam Webster describes a mural as of or relating to, or resembling a wall. It also describes a work of art done on a wall.

The third word in today’s game is 'Sneak'. Collins Dictionary describes Sneak as to move quietly and stealthily so as to avoid being seen or heard.

The last word in today’s game is 'Leggy'. Merriam Webster defines Leggy as having disproportionately long legs or having long and attractive legs.

