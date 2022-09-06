Quordle #226 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, September 7

Quordle has been around for over half a year and it keeps gaining more users every day. The word game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

The game was originally inspired by Wordle. Its makers wanted to make it slightly more challenging than the original, and as intended, the game is four times as challenging as compared to Wordle.

Users basically need to guess a five-letter word randomly. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors. If a letter has been entered accurately, the tile color changes to green. The tile color changes to yellow in case the letter entered belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray in case the letter entered is inaccurate altogether.

Such letters must be avoided from being entered into further attempts, as they do not belong to any word. Quordle gives various words which can be adjectives, non-adjectives or nouns.

More often than not, the game will give a double-lettered word. If such words are adjectives, they are likely to end with a Y and could have double letters. The game also gives words in various tense forms. These include present-continuous, past-participle and simple present form of tenses.

Quordle also offers a practice mode to users, which helps them get better at the game. Usually, players have to wait 24 hours before they can get their hands on a new game.

One of the solutions for today's game has a word with a repretitive letter.

Hint 1: This word has a Z in it. The word means to overlay or cover something with a smooth, shiny coating or finish. It is used in reference to doughnuts a lot of times.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s game starts with an F. It refers to a kind of a rock. The word partly belongs to a cartoon from the ‘90s.

Hint 3: This word has two Os and means to bend one's head or body forwards and downwards.

Hint 4: The word means to misuse something or to use (something) to bad effect or for a bad purpose.

Quordle #226 answers

The first word in today’s game is glaze. Cambridge Dictionary describes it as making a surface shiny by putting a liquid substance onto it and leaving it or heating it until it dries.

The second word in today’s quordle is Flint. According to Merriam Webster, the word refers to a massive hard dark quartz that produces a spark when struck by steel.

The next word in today’s game is stoop. It is used when someone lowers one's moral standards so far as to do something reprehensible. Additionally, the Cambridge Dicitionary describes it as a way of standing or walking with the head and shoulders bent slightly forward and down.

The last word in today’s quordle is abuse. The word means to use something for the wrong purpose in a way that is harmful or morally wrong.

Edited by Madhur Dave