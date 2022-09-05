Quordle #225 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, September 6

The popular word game Quordle has been around for more than seven months. The game requires players to guess five-letter words in nine attempts or less. It was inspired by Wordle and was designed to be more similar but challenging. As intended, Quordle is four times more challenging than Wordle. The basic principle of both games is the same. Both games require players to guess five-letter words. For those who enjoy guessing words, the game is easy.

The game features grids. The tiles on the grids change color depending on the accuracy of the letter entered. If the tile color changes to green, the letter entered is accurate. In the case where the tile color changes to yellow, it means that the player has entered a letter that belongs to the word. However, it has not been entered in the right position. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is incorrect. Such words can be discarded from guessing words in further attempts as they will not come to use.

Sometimes Quordle provides words with double letters, which can be adjectives or not. Adjective words more often than not end with the letter Y. Double-lettered words can also be non-adjectives or nouns. The game also offers words in their present-continuous, past-participle, or simple present forms. Depending on the tense, these words end with Ing or Ed. The last two words in today’s quordle are relatively challenging.

For this purpose, the game offers a practice mode. This helps players get better at the game. Moreover, the players do not have to wait for 24 hours for the next game to practice it.

Quordle #225 hints: Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: This word is relatively easy and ends with a Y. It refers to the present day. Quordle often gives words referring to time.

Hint 2: This word has the word L being repeated in the fourth and fifth positions. It means to live in or at a specified place.

Hint 3: This word starts with a W and ends with G. It means to squeeze and twist (something) to force liquid from it.

Hint 4: This word starts and ends with a T. It is not a very common word and means understood or implied without being stated.

Quordle #225 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Today'. The Cambridge dictionary describes 'Today' as a word that is used more generally to mean the present time. It also refers to the present day.

The second word in today’s game is 'Dwell'. The word, according to Merriam Webster, means to remain for a time. To dwell also means to live or stay as a permanent resident. The word also refers to living in a given condition or state.

The third word in today’s game is 'Wring'. This word means holding something tightly with both hands and twisting it by turning your hands in opposite directions. This word can be challenging to guess because of the letter W, which is silent.

The last word in today’s game is 'Tacit'. This, again, is not a very common word. The Cambridge dictionary describes Tacit as being understood without being expressed directly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora